100 years ago

March 21, 1922

• Joe Wilson, a local youth arrested yesterday on a charge of vagrancy, has a novel excuse for not being employed. Many others facing the "loafing" charge attempted to explain that they cannot find employment, but not Wilson. He was marched before the "line-up" at headquarters last night and when Lt. Tobe Cook asked him why he was not employed, Wilson replied: "One of my brothers was killed going to work and another was killed coming from work, so I don't want to take the chance."

50 years ago

March 21, 1972

• The state Game and Fish Commission voted Monday to negotiate with the Army Engineers for more land in the mitigation plan for the Bayou Dorcheat Reservoir project southwest of Magnolia. Richard Broach, administrative assistant for the commission, said that the engineers proposed to buy 1,400 acres of hardwood bottom land below the proposed dam to rectify damage to the wildlife habitat. The proposed lake, intended for water supply and recreation, will cover about 16,000 acres of hardwood bottom land. The exchange of 16,000 acres for 1,400 acres is not a "very good swap," Broach said. He said at least 5,000 acres were needed.

25 years ago

March 21, 1997

• People who impersonate police officers will have a tougher time buying badges, patches and other equipment under a bill that will make it a crime to buy or sell blue lights and police insignia without proper identification. A Senate committee approved Senate Bill 293 on Thursday. If approved by the Legislature, the bill would make it a felony for anyone not employed by a police agency to buy blue lights or blue lens caps designed for use by an emergency vehicles. A similar purchase of official police insignia would be a misdemeanor. SB 562 would also prohibit police departments from using unmarked patrol cars to stop motorists for traffic violations. However, local departments could adopt guidelines for emergency situations where an officer in an unmarked car might have to make a stop. Attacks on women drivers on Arkansas highways by a man posing as a police officer prompted the legislation, Sen. Kevin Smith said.

10 years ago

March 21, 2012

• A Pulaski County jail inmate, mistakenly released under another inmate's name early Saturday morning, was arrested about 10 hours later in southwest Little Rock. Dewayne Boykins, 41, was arrested on several outstanding warrants and originally booked into the jail late Friday night by North Little Rock police. He was placed in the intake area with other inmates awaiting cells. About 4 a.m. Saturday, a deputy called out for an inmate named Kaynan Lewis because "it was time for his release," but Boykins answered the call and gave Lewis' name, an arrest report states. About 6:45 a.m., deputies conducted a head count and realized Lewis was still at the jail and Boykins was missing. Boykins was arrested about 2 p.m.