People pray for Ukraine across Europe, America

BERLIN -- Across Europe, Ukrainians gathered for church services on Sunday to pray for peace in their war-torn country. Newly arrived refugees mingled with longtime members of Europe's 1.5 million-strong Ukrainian diaspora at houses of worship all over the continent from Germany to Romania to Moldova.

The diaspora Ukrainians' religious communities -- mostly Christian Orthodox, but also some Catholic and Jewish communities -- have been leading refugee initiatives and have also become an anchor for those worrying about their families back in the war.

Polianko, who heads the 500-member Orthodox Christian community in Berlin, held some one-on-one prayers on Sunday with worshippers who were especially distressed. He then gave blessings "for the souls of our soldiers who are fighting in Ukraine, and also for the souls of our soldiers who have died in Ukraine."

On Sunday, dozens Ukrainian worshippers at a red brick stone church in the German capital sang together, lit candles and received blessings from the head of the community, Father Oleh Polianko. Later they put medical crutches, sleeping bags, diapers, big boxes of gummi bears and countless jars of pickles -- which were piling up everywhere inside the church -- into big cardboard boxes to be sent to Ukraine.

"It's some help for our army, and it is ... a lot of things for children" said a university student, Alona Fartukhova, who fled Ukraine by herself and is now living at a hotel in Berlin. "It is so good that a lot of people support us, we really appreciate it."

Because members of the Berlin community has been so overwhelmed by donations, they temporarily moved from their small church building in the city's Hermsdorf neighborhood to the bigger church of the Lutheran Philippus Nathanael community in Berlin-Friedenau. Here, they have plenty of space to organize donation drives and a wide driveway for trucks picking up the boxes, says Andriy Ilin, the deputy head of the community.

The Lutherans are currently holding their own services in a nearby community center.

"Initially, they offered us the church for March, now they've extended it to April, and they kindly let us know that if we need it beyond that, they will allow that too." Ilin said.

Elsewhere in Europe, local worshippers also opened their churches to welcome Ukrainians.





In Suceava, Romania, south of the Ukrainian border, locals and new arrivals from Ukraine held a service together at St. John's church. Romania has welcomed more than half a million refugees from Ukraine since the beginning of the war and several of them found their way to the church service.

Ariadna Belciug, a local resident at the service, said she was praying "especially for the children, because no one deserves to go through these times."

"I pray for them to be all right, to be safe and for better days for them to come," Belciug added.

U.S. CAMPUS VIGILS

Across the United States, campus ministries of different denominations are working to bring comfort to college students who, after two years of pandemic disruption and isolation, have been plunged deeper into feelings of crisis and helplessness by the war in Ukraine.

From Ivy League schools to public institutions to Catholic universities, they're holding prayer vigils, organizing medical supply drives and staging performances of sacred music. Chaplains say religious and nonreligious students alike, especially those with loved ones in war zones, urgently need a sense of community to help them cope.

At the Wednesday night peace concert and benefit at Yale, dozens of attendees gazed quietly at an image of a crucified Jesus Christ holding a dove, backlit by the blue and yellow of Ukraine's flag. Cello suites, organ pieces, classical violin and piano melodies and a Ukrainian Orthodox chant echoed through the chapel.

"There's this mass movement by Russia to take away lives of Ukrainians. But they can't take away the culture, and they can't take away the language or the song," said Sofiya Bidochko, a 19-year-old Yale student from Lviv, Ukraine. "I feel the importance of preserving my Ukrainian-ness when I hear these songs."

To the north at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H., the campus's Hillel organization recently welcomed several Ukrainian students to a Shabbat dinner, where they supped on matzo ball soup and deli sandwiches. The Jewish group's members listened to their guests talk about their homes and families and promised to support them.

"It was just nice to have this bit of community," said Yevheniia, a 20-year-old student who came to the dinner even though she considers herself agnostic.

She asked that her last name be withheld to protect her parents -- they live in an area in eastern Ukraine controlled by Moscow-backed separatists and recently messaged her to say they were going to a bomb shelter.

Also this month, at the University of Rhode Island, an interfaith peace vigil drew people from Christian, Muslim, Jewish and other faiths together in prayer. A Buddhist chaplain struck a Tibetan singing bowl to mark a moment of silence for those suffering and killed in Ukraine.

Organizers stressed the importance of not only making divine appeals but carrying out concrete, earthly action, and provided resources for students to do so.

"Prayer alone is not enough," said Amy Olson, chair of the university's Chaplains Association and executive director of its Hillel group. "We really put an emphasis on ways that people could either make charitable donations or contribute funds to help the cause, how they could write to their politicians or offer support to the Ukrainian community locally."

A similar solidarity vigil was held at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va. And at Loyola University Chicago, the campus ministry partnered with the newly re-created Ukrainian student club to stage a drive that collected 60 tons of medical supplies for war relief.

Campus ministers at the University of St. Thomas in Saint Paul, Minn., have been collecting money for humanitarian aid at religious services and say some $700 was put in collection baskets at Ash Wednesday Masses alone. A kiosk has also been set up with a scannable QR code for online donations.

Information for this article was contributed by Luis Andres Henao, Giovanna Dello'orto, Mariam Fam, Nicolae Dumitrache and Eldar Emric of The Associated Press.

Members of the Ukrainian Orthodox community and refugees from Ukraine stack boxes with collected aid supplies after a church service and prayer for peace in an evangelical church in Berlin, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Steffi Loos)



Polianko Oleh, community leader of Ukrainian Orthodox community poses for a photo after a church service and prayer for peace of Ukrainian Orthodox community in an evangelical church in Berlin, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Steffi Loos)



Members of the Ukrainian Orthodox community, who have found shelter for their church service in an evangelical church, and refugees from Ukraine celebrate a church service and pray for peace in Berlin, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Steffi Loos)



Andriy Ilin, deputy community leader of Ukrainian Orthodox community poses for a photo after a church service and prayer for peace of Ukrainian Orthodox community in an evangelical church in Berlin, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Steffi Loos)



