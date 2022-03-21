Police: 1 killed in Pine Bluff shooting

The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Sunday night.

Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to 5511 Mosley Street, near the intersection of North Hutchinson Street and Dollarway Road, in reference to a shooting, according to a news release from the department. When officers arrived they found the victim lying in the driveway of this residence.

The victim, a male, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County coroner's office. The victim’s identity will be released once family has been located and notified of the death, police said.

The investigation is in the early stages and there were no reported suspects late Sunday. Police asked anyone with information on this homicide to call the detective office at (870) 730-2090 or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.

The victim’s body will be taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy. This is the sixth homicide in Pine Bluff in 2022.











