POLICE BEAT: Woman’s arrest at Cracker Barrel leads to drug charges | Man arrested after threatening to kill churchgoers

Search of backpack said to yield drugs

North Little Rock police early Sunday arrested Clyshadra Buford, 37, on drug charges after police were dispatched to the Cracker Barrel restaurant at 3101 Springhill Drive following a disturbance, according to an arrest report.

After making contact with Buford, police found that she had an outstanding warrant for her arrest out of Little Rock, the report said. A search of a blue "Fortnite" backpack in her possession yielded substances suspected to be marijuana and ecstasy, police reported.

Buford, of North Little Rock, remained in the Pulaski County jail Sunday night without bail, according to an online inmate roster.

She faces a felony charge of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance as well as a misdemeanor charge of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance in connection with her arrest in North Little Rock.

Police: Man jailed over church threats

Little Rock police Sunday arrested 35-year-old Taharka Richardson on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and second-degree terroristic threatening after Richardson was accused of threatening to kill patrons at a church service, according to an arrest report.

Police were called around 10 a.m. to the La Quinta Inn and Suites located at 617 E. Broadway in reference to a disturbance at the church service being held inside, the report said.

Richardson, who was reported to be homeless, screamed profanities and racial slurs while stating that church patrons had to die, police said.

Police said Richardson refused to leave and was escorted outside before he began to threaten officers and bystanders, at which point officers took him into custody.

When he entered the Pulaski County jail, Richardson became more violent and combative, requiring officials to restrain and isolate him, according to the arrest report.

He remained in jail Sunday evening without bail, according to an online inmate roster.