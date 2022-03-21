Rail stoppage seen as threat to farmers

DETROIT -- Canadian Teamsters and Canadian Pacific Rail blamed each other for a work stoppage Sunday that brought trains to a halt across Canada and interrupted fertilizer and other shipments to and from the U.S.

More than 3,000 Canadian Pacific Rail conductors, engineers, train and yard workers represented by the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference are off the job after both sides didn't reach a deal by a midnight deadline.

Both sides say they are still talking with federal mediators.

Canadian Pacific covers much of the U.S. Midwest and is a large shipper of potash and fertilizer for agriculture. It also carries grain from the U.S. to its northern neighbor for domestic use and exports. The railroad serves the Dakotas, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, Missouri and other states, according to a map on its investor website. Canadian Pacific also operates in New England and upstate New York, spokesman Patrick Waldron said.

The company says in investor documents that it carries 70% of the potash, a plant nutrient used in the production of multiple crops, produced in North America, all from mines in Saskatchewan.

Canadian Pacific got 29% of its 2020 freight revenue from cross-border shipments between the U.S. and Canada, its investor website said.

The work stoppage could exacerbate existing supply-chain bottlenecks in the U.S. and Canada that stem from the covid-19 pandemic.

U.S. trains were not affected by the work stoppage, but the railroad cannot make shipments between the two nations, Waldron said.

On Saturday, the Teamsters said in a statement that the company had locked the workers out, but later issued another statement saying the workers were also on strike.

The original statement posted to the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference website late Saturday said the union wanted to continue bargaining, but the company "chose to put the Canadian supply chain and tens of thousands of jobs at risk.″

"As Canadians grapple with a never-ending pandemic, exploding commodity prices and the war in Ukraine, the rail carrier is adding an unnecessary layer of insecurity, especially for those who depend on the rail network,″ the statement said.

Canadian Pacific Rail, Canada's second-largest railroad operator, said it was the company that wanted to keep talking, and the union that pulled its employees off the job.

Canadian Pacific President Keith Creel said the union "failed to respond″ to a new offer presented by mediators before the midnight deadline.

"Instead, the [conference] opted to withdraw their services before the deadline for a strike or lockout could legally take place,″ he said. "The TCRC is well aware of the damage this reckless action will cause to the Canadian supply chain.″

Labor Minister Seamus O'Regan urged the two sides to keep bargaining.

Canadian Pacific and the union have been negotiating since September.

Information for this article was contributed by Tom Krisher of The Associated Press.