A stretch of the Razorback Regional Greenway between west Center Street and west Prairie street will be temporarily detoured due to ongoing construction starting Monday, March 21.

The detour is expected to last until May 6. Workers are blocking off the portion of the trail to finish building The Ramble -- a 50-acre outdoor area that will showcase the local art scene.

The project is funded by the 2019 Cultural Arts Corridor bond, one of nine bonds approved by Fayetteville residents.