Razorbacks remain 4th in coaches poll

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas remained No. 4 in the USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll on Monday.

The Razorbacks (16-3, 3-0 SEC) have won 11 consecutive games, including five games last week against Grambling State and Kentucky. Arkansas swept its SEC-opening series over Kentucky by a combined score of 18-6 and run-ruled Grambling twice by a combined score of 27-4.

Five coaches gave the Razorbacks a first-place vote in this week’s poll. All of the top-five teams in the poll received multiple first-place votes.

Vanderbilt overtook the top spot in the poll after Ole Miss went 2-2 last week, including a midweek loss to Southeastern Louisiana. The Rebels fell to No. 2.

Other SEC teams in this week’s poll are Tennessee (5), Florida (7), Georgia (14) and LSU (18). Mississippi State fell out of the poll after a series loss at Georgia.

The SEC is tied with the ACC for the most teams in this week’s poll.

Stanford, which defeated Arkansas on Feb. 27 on a neutral field in Round Rock, Texas, fell 13 spots to No. 24 this week following a series loss at No. 9 Arizona.

Arkansas has been ranked in 66 consecutive coaches polls dating to 2017. The Razorbacks have been in the top 10 of 21 consecutive polls.

The coaches poll is the ranking of record for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll, March 21

1. Vanderbilt (17-2)

2. Ole Miss (15-4)

3. Texas (17-5)

4. Arkansas (16-3)

5. Tennessee (19-1)

6. Oregon State (14-4)

7. Florida (15-5)

8. Virginia (19-1)

9. Arizona (15-4)

10. Florida State (13-6)

11. Texas Tech (17-4)

12. North Carolina (17-3)

13. Oklahoma State (14-6)

14. Georgia (16-4)

15. Notre Dame (12-4)

16. Georgia Tech (15-5)

17. Liberty (14-4)

18. LSU (15-5)

19. TCU (14-5)

20. Maryland (16-3)

21. Texas State (18-3)

22. Louisville (16-4)

23. Clemson (15-4)

24. Stanford (9-7)

25. Gonzaga (14-4)