Remember when, Arkansas? 1980s kids searched War Memorial Park for 200,000 candy eggs





Little Rock has witnessed Easter egg stampedes since at least 1905, when the Arkansas Gazette reported that the Little Rock Railway & Electric Co. planned to hide 2,000 chicken eggs in Forest Park. Fifty of those eggs would have painted numbers, for prizes. First prize was $5 in gold.

Of course a crowd of kids, some with parents in tow, arrived in the park at 3 p.m. on the appointed day, ready to race. But the date had been changed after heavy rain soaked the field. The kids must have missed the notices posted in all the streetcars and newspapers.

Annual egg hunts stuttered out sometime between 1905 and 1937, when the Little Rock Recreation Commission, the Works Progress Administration and the Parent-Teacher Association announced a revival of the tradition. One city-wide egg hunt, for white children, was March 28 at the city zoo in Fair Park, site of today's War Memorial Park; another egg hunt, for Black children, was at Arkansas Baptist College.

The Arkansas Gazette did not report details of the hunt at the college, but the one at Fair Park involved 2,000 chicken eggs, 50 of which were prize eggs. Prizes included baseballs, Shirley Temple dolls, a box of candy, rabbits ... Police patrolled the grounds after the eggs were hidden.

Parents were not allowed to help; the children were divided into two groups: 3-9 and 9-15.

By 1957, the zoo had gates to lock out line-jumpers after the eggs were placed. At stake were 15 decorated chicken eggs hidden among 20,000 wrapped candy eggs. Chicken eggs were worth $1 each, except for one silver egg worth $5 and a gold one worth $10.

In 1959, the 14th annual hunt at the zoo prepared for 10,000 people.

By the 1980s, when this photo was taken during an annual War Memorial egg hunt, all children in the city were invited to compete for 200 or 300 prize tickets hidden in plastic eggs among more than 20,000 candy eggs. Open to ages 1 through 15, the War Memorial egg hunt was marked off with hunting areas for preschoolers, ages 6-10 and the big kids — 11-15.

But the event itself was losing out to competition from other egg hunts, including one in North Little Rock's Burns Park. Attendance dropped into the hundreds.

In 1995, improvements at War Memorial reduced the space available, so the Little Rock Parks and Recreation Department moved the 50th annual egg hunt to MacArthur Park.

Little Rock kids wait for sirens to signal their chance to hunt for Easter eggs in the annual citywide egg hunt held at War Memorial Park in the 1980s. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)





