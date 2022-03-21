Savvy Hurricanes blow by No. 2 seed

GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Miami showed there's still a place for old-school basketball played by experienced players -- and for the Hurricanes, that's in the Sweet 16.

The 10th-seeded Hurricanes (25-10) used a second-half surge and neutralized No. 2 seeded Auburn's Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler in a 79-61 victory for its first Sweet 16 in six years.

Auburn leaned heavily on the 6-10 Smith, the SEC freshman of the year, and 7-1 Kessler, the nation's blocked shots leader, on the way to an SEC title and what figured to be a deep run in the Midwest Region.

Instead, it was Miami's smaller, older, savvier lineup that dominated.

"Being small," Hurricanes Coach Jim Larranaga said, "has its advantages."

Especially when the group included sixth-year "super seniors" in Charlie Moore and Kameron McGusty, and fearless sophomore Isaiah Wong, who are all 6-5 or shorter.

Wong had a game-high 21 points, McGusty 20 and Moore had 15 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds.

"We just had a great night tonight," said Sam Waardenburg, at 6-10, the tallest player in Miami's regular rotation. "It's what we can do every night."

Miami advanced to the round of 16 for the fourth time overall and third time in Larranaga's 10 seasons. The Hurricanes will head to Chicago in the Midwest Region to take on No. 11 seed Iowa State in a matchup surely no one saw coming.

"This is a dream come true for every kid growing up, you watch these college games in March all day," McGusty said. "You just dream of making a run in the tournament and this is the start to our run."

Auburn's run ended in unbelievable fashion as its frontcourt of future NBA big men -- both Smith and Kessler are projected first-rounders -- were largely ineffective against Miami's relentless pressure.

Smith struggled to make shots, finishing 3 of 16 for 10 points -- and got dunked on by the 6-3 Wong two days after Smith's one-handed jam in the opening round win over Jacksonville State was the talk of the tournament.

Kessler picked up two early fouls and spent much of the opening half on the bench. He, too, couldn't find his touch and missed all six of his attempts and tied his season low of two points after finishing with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 9 blocks against Jacksonville State.

"They just sent somebody anytime I tried to attack or make a move," Smith said. "They just kept bodies on me."

Jaylin Williams and K.D. Johnson led Auburn with 12 points each. Smith had a game-high 15 rebounds.

IOWA STATE 54,

WISCONSIN 49

MILWAUKEE -- Gabe Kalscheur scored 22 points and 11th-seeded Iowa State surprised Wisconsin in the Badgers' backyard to advance to the Sweet 16.

Izaiah Brockington added 10 points as the gritty Cyclones used their tough defense to hold off Johnny Davis and company in front of a raucous pro-Wisconsin crowd about 80 miles away from the school's Madison campus.

After winning just two games last season, Iowa State (22-12) advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016 and the sixth time in school history. It will play Miami on Friday in Chicago, a surprising 11-vs.-10-seed matchup.

Kalscheur went 10 for 19 from the field. The rest of the Cyclones combined for 10 field goals.

Davis, the Big Ten Player of the Year, led third-seeded Wisconsin (25-8) with 17 points, but the Badgers shot a season-low 29.8% from the field and turned it over a season-high 17 times.

EAST REGION

PURDUE 81, TEXAS 71

MILWAUKEE -- Jaden Ivey made a critical three-pointer with 1:01 left and finished with 18 points, and Purdue finally figured out a way to get past Texas Coach Chris Beard in March.

Trevion Williams scored 22 points to lead the Boilermakers, who capitalized on a major disparity at the free-throw line to reach the Sweet 16. Purdue had 46 attempts, making 33, while the Longhorns went 7 of 12 on free throws.

The third-seeded Boilermakers (29-7) gave away an early 14-point lead but recovered and advanced to an East Region semifinal on Friday in Philadelphia against 15th-seeded Saint Peter's.

Beard had won each of his two previous NCAA Tournament matchups with Coach Matt Painter's Boilermakers, who had the better seed each time. Beard's University of Little Rock squad knocked off Purdue in the first round in 2016, and he led Texas Tech past the Boilermakers in a 2018 regional semifinal.

Marcus Carr led sixth-seeded Texas (22-12) with 23 points and Andrew Jones scored 17.

Miami guard Jordan Miller shoots past Auburn forward Walker Kessler during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)



Auburn guard Zep Jasper (12) vies for a loose ball with Miami forward Sam Waardenburg during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)



Miami guard Isaiah Wong (2) shoots against Auburn during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

