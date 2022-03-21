Senior-laden Coyotes pull shocker vs. Bears

WACO, Texas -- Chloe Lamb, Hannah Sjerven and Liv Korngable are super-seniors at South Dakota who came back together for another season hoping for something special. They have something really sweet -- and are still playing, even as a No. 10 seed in the women's NCAA Tournament.

Sjerven scored 16 points and Chloe Lamb added 15 and the Summit League champion Coyotes beat Baylor 61-47 on the No. 2 seed's home court Sunday, and are going to the Sweet 16 for the first time.

"It's a joy, it was a great experience to play in this environment, Yes, it's settling that there's only 16 teams left playing in the tournament, so it's very cool," said Korngable, who added 11 points and five assists.

"Well, it's so special to have the young ladies that we do, and for them to come back, I think, certainly speaks volumes of what they wanted to accomplished," Coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. "And they obviously knew they needed all three of them together."

South Dakota was the second No. 10 seed to beat a No. 2 seed on Sunday, after Creighton won 64-62 at Iowa earlier in the day. They were the eighth double-digit seed to win a game on the opening weekend of the women's tournament this year, matching a record.

Queen Egbo had 13 points while two-time AP All-America forward NaLyssa Smith matched her season low with 10 points on 4-of-11 shooting for the Bears (28-7) while being constantly surrounded by defenders.

Baylor saw the end of its streak of 12 consecutive Sweet 16 appearances, while Summit League player of the year Lamb and top defensive player Sjerven and the Coyotes instead head to Wichita instead next weekend.

"It looked like we were in slow motion to start the game," Baylor Coach Nicki Collen said. "I think we played them pretty even after that 11-0 start. ... They're really, really physical. We're pretty finessey."

In a building where Baylor rarely loses, the Coyotes had a loud contingency of roughly 150 fans, cheerleaders and pep band members that got to celebrate with them. The fans in the seats behind their bench stood chanting "U-S-D!" in the closing seconds, and celebrated with their team long after Baylor had left the court.

"I thought our kids played really hard, I thought they played fearless, and I thought they made a lot of good things happen," Plitzuweit said. "They've earned this and now they have a chance to enjoy it."

Baylor had won 66 consecutive home games against non-conference opponents since UConn won in the Ferrell Center on Jan. 13, 2014.

LOUISVILLE 68,

GONZAGA 59

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Hailey Van Lith scored 21 points and Louisville advanced to the Sweet 16 by beating Gonzaga.

Playing in front of a loud home crowd for the last time this season, the top-seeded Cardinals (27-4) jumped out to a 14-0 lead less than 4:30 into the game, thanks to a pressure defense that sped up the Bulldogs. The Zags (27-7) not only weathered the storm but also answered with a 12-0 run of their own.

Van Lith scored eight consecutive points in 1:45 stretch of the third quarter that started a 15-3 run, capping it with two free throws to make it 51-33 with 3:00 left in the period. Gonzaga (27-7) never got back within eight points the rest of the way.

Emily Engstler had 12 points, 11 rebounds and 5 steals for Louisville, Kianna Smith scored 12 and Olivia Cochran added 11.

Kayleigh Truong led Gonzaga with 14 points, and Melody Kempton added 13.

The South Dakota bench cheers during the second half of a college basketball game against Baylor in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas, Sunday, March 20, 2022. . (AP Photo/LM Otero)



South Dakota center Hannah Sjerven (34) shoots agains Baylor forward Caitlin Bickle (51) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)



South Dakota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit, right, questions a call during the first half of a college basketball game against Baylor in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)



Baylor guard Sarah Andrews, right, gets a hug from head coach Nicki Collen after Andrews fouled out in the final minutes of the second half of a college basketball game against South Dakota in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)



South Dakota guard Liv Korngable (2) looks to pass against Baylor defenders Jordan Lewis (3), NaLyssa Smith (1) and Caitlin Bickle (51) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)



Baylor guard Jordan Lewis (3) shoots against South Dakota guard Maddie Krull (42) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)



Baylor forward Caitlin Bickle (51) and South Dakota center Hannah Sjerven fight for a rebound during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)



South Dakota center Hannah Sjerven (34) and Baylor center Queen Egbo jump for a rebound during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

