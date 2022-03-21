SOFTBALL

No. 15 Tennessee downs No. 12 Arkansas

No. 15 Tennessee took control with a four-run bottom of the second inning and held off the University of Arkansas 6-2 in the SEC series-finale on Sunday afternoon in Knoxville, Tenn.

The No. 12 Razorbacks (19-5, 2-1 SEC) won the opening league series of the season 2-1.

The Lady Vols (20-8, 3-2) never trailed Sunday. They scored a run in the first and four more in the second to lead 5-0 after two innings. An Arkansas error aided Tennessee's big second inning.

Hannah McEwen led the Arkansas offense, going 3 for 3, while first baseman Danielle Gibson added a solo home run in the top of the sixth, her ninth of the season.

Starter Callie Turner (0-2) took the loss, allowing 4 runs (1 earned) on 2 hits over 1 2/3 innings. She struck out one and walked three.

Erin Edmondson (13-2) picked up the complete-game victory for Tennessee, after taking the loss on Friday. She allowed 2 runs (both earned) on 6 hits over 7 innings of work, while striking out 6 and walking 1.

Third baseman Zaida Puni led the Lady Vols offense, going 2 for 4 with a home run and drove in all six runs.

Arkansas travels to Western Kentucky for a nonconference game tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

-- Paul Boyd

UCA loses series-finale in Florida

The University of Central Arkansas lost 2-0 to Florida Gulf Coast in Fort Myers, Fla., on Sunday to drop its opening conference series of the season.

The shutout marked the first time since Feb. 28 that UCA (15-10, 1-2 ASUN) has been blanked.

Three Florida Gulf Coast (10-9, 3-3) pitchers combined for the shutout, with Ally Hulme striking out four in the final two innings.

Losing pitcher Kayla Beaver pitched a complete game for UCA, giving up five hits and two earned runs.

Tremere Harris, Kylie Griffin and Tylar Verson were UCA's only three players to record a hit.

GYMNASTICS

Lovett wins SEC honor

University of Arkansas senior Bailey Lovett was named the SEC gymnastics scholar-athlete of the year, the conference office announced.

Lovett is the Razorbacks' second SEC gymnastics scholar-athlete of the year in program history. The native of Greensboro, N.C., graduated in the fall of 2021 in economics with a 4.0 GPA, capping a perfect record of landing on the Dean's List. A three-time SEC honor roll recipient and a 2019 SEC Academic All-Freshman team member, Lovett was recently admitted to the UA School of Law and announced she would return for a bonus senior season in 2023.

Lovett who has two floor exercise titles and one beam championship, led the Razorbacks with a 9.887 average on the floor entering the postseason.

-- Tom Murphy