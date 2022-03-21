Sections
Super Quiz: The One and Only

Today at 1:55 a.m.

1. The only U.S. president to resign while in office.

2. The only person to hold the title "fuhrer."

3. The only country in Central America with no Pacific coast.

4. The only person to hold the title "il Duce."

5. The only mammal that can fly.

6. The only country to have won at least one gold medal at every Summer Olympic Games.

7. The only Hitchcock film to win the Best Picture Oscar.

8. Only person nominated for an Oscar for acting, writing, producing and directing for the same film.

9. The only animal with nine brains, three hearts and blue blood.

ANSWERS:

1. Richard M. Nixon

2. Adolf Hitler

3. Belize

4. Benito Mussolini

5. Bat

6. Great Britain

7. "Rebecca" (1940)

8. Warren Beatty ("Heaven Can Wait")

9. Octopus

