The ‘Don’t say gay’ lie





The war between parents on one side and woke teachers' unions and school boards on the other over what should and shouldn't be taught in our schools has been fully joined in time for this year's elections.

The latest battle in that war concerns Florida's "Parental Rights in Education" bill; mendaciously misnamed "Don't Say Gay" by supposedly objective journalists taking their cues from LGBT activists (As Max Eden of the American Enterprise Institute notes in Newsweek, the fake naming "was an unprecedented propaganda ploy. Never before has virtually the entire corporate media instantaneously united to affix a partisan-manufactured epithet-name on a state legislative proposal").

Media malfeasance aside, the first thought that comes to mind when considering the Florida bill is that there are apparently real live people out there who think that that which it prohibits -- instructing kindergartners through third-graders about transsexualism, gender fluidity, and gender dysphoria -- is a good idea; that woke indoctrination on gender identity issues must start even before kids learn how to read and write.

As Eden further notes, regarding the critic's kamikaze mission, "In an era of seemingly infinite political stupidity, it's difficult to think of anything more politically idiotic -- not to mention morally dubious -- than Democratic legislators skipping down the state Capitol hallway shouting 'Gay" to protest a bill that defers sex-talk with kids until ... fourth grade."

If the Florida bill is indeed a "wedge" issue being exploited by conservatives ("Republicans pounce"), then it is the nuttiness of Democrats on such subjects that makes it possible. What they claim the bill prohibits -- saying the word "gay" in schools -- isn't in the bill, and what actually is amounts to something the vast majority of us, especially parents, would likely agree with.

Only people who have never had children would believe that kindergartners and first-graders would have their lives enhanced by being instructed on sexual preference and identity in their classrooms and that we should tell them that switching genders is as normal as trading their peanut butter sandwich for their classmate's fruit cup and gummy bears at the lunch table.

Kids at those grade levels already have enough on their plates learning how to do addition and subtraction without woke gender indoctrination being imposed upon them. They don't care (and shouldn't be made to care) about sexuality; they simply want to play with their toy trucks and Barbie dolls and hit the playground for recess.

The Biden White House has, in typically woke fashion, accused Florida Republicans who passed the bill of "bigotry" and a desire to discriminate against LGBT kids, with the president himself referring to it as "hateful" and promising that he has the backs of transgender children.

The problem is that there aren't any gay or transgender kids for Biden to watch the backs of in kindergarten or first grades in Florida schools, or kindergarten or first grade (or second or third grade) classes anywhere else, and no straight kids either. Sexuality and anything related to it is as far from their thoughts (or should be) as mortgage rates and retirement plans.

Indeed, anyone who claims that kindergarten classrooms across the land are filled with little boys itching to be little girls is delusional and pushing a culture-war agenda using children as cannon fodder.

The alleged victims, those being allegedly discriminated against and hated, are, in such Democratic woke fever dreams, every bit as imaginary as the threat.

Only those nuttier than a Stuckey's nut log would want to do to little kids what the Florida law prohibits.

One is left to wonder whether anyone reading this column encountered any first-grade boys wearing dresses and mascara and wigs when they dropped their own first-graders off at school this morning, and by what peculiar definition of the term parents resisting having their kids being taught about gender fluidity and dysphoria at such an age can be considered bigots -- wanting to protect your first-grader from ideological indoctrination, of the LGBT kind or any other, doesn't discriminate against anyone.

It even occurs that there was once a time, not all that long ago, even within the reach of this observer's childhood, when it was widely assumed that parents got to decide when and how to teach their kids about sensitive sexual subjects (the "birds and bees"), and it would have seemed strange to suggest that such instruction should be delivered in our local schools, slotted, with heavy dollops of LGBT, in between two-plus-two equals four and how nouns go with verbs.

Parents aren't the aggressors when they push back against inappropriate indoctrination of their kids; rather, they are behaving the way responsible parents should behave. The problem lies not with them but with those doing the indoctrinating.

We are thus left to marvel at how some people can't understand the distinction between indoctrination and education. Or perhaps understand it quite well but pretend they don't so they can more easily engage in the former without resistance from parents who want the latter.

There are some really weird, deranged people out there, and the last thing we should do is turn our kids over to them for seven or eight hours a day, five days a week.

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives and teaches in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.



