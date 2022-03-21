Toad Suck Daze Run set to return

CONWAY -- After a two-year pause due to the covid-19 pandemic, the 40th annual Toad Suck Daze Run is scheduled for April 29-30 in Conway.

Conway Regional Health System and the Kiwanis Club of Conway signed on as the event's corporate sponsors.

The race is a Conway tradition and an official race for the 2022 Arkansas RRCA Grand Prix. As part of the running event, the Kiwanis Club will organize and hold the Tadpole Trot (kids 4-12) April 29, and multiple races on April 30 including the 5K and 10K Run-Walk and a 10K Wheelchair race.

The race serves as a subsidiary event of Toad Suck Daze, which will be held April 29-May 1 in downtown Conway. Toad Suck Daze is a three-day festival spanning eight city blocks with designated areas for shopping, food, hands-on children's activities, musical entertainment and numerous other festivities.

To register for the Toad Suck Daze Run events, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/AR/Conway/ToadSuck5k10k.