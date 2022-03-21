Toney’s defense sweet for Hogs





BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The "D" in Au'Diese Toney stands for "Defense."

Toney, a 6-6 senior transfer from Pittsburgh, has been the top perimeter defender for the University of Arkansas basketball team this season.

That was proven again emphatically in the Razorbacks' 53-48 victory over New Mexico State on Saturday night in a second-round NCAA Tournament game in KeyBank Center.

The No. 17-ranked Razorbacks (27-8) advanced to play No. 1 Gonzaga (28-3) in the West Region semifinals Thursday in San Francisco.

Toney was assigned to guard Aggies 6-6 junior Teddy Allen, who scored 37 points to lead No. 12 seed New Mexico State to a 70-63 victory over No. 5 seed Connecticut on Thursday night.

Allen, the Western Athletic Conference player of the year averaging 19.8 points, struggled to get good looks against Toney and the Razorbacks.

A 44.3% shooter on the season, Allen was held to 5 of 16 from the field and scored 12 points.

It was the eighth time in 34 games this season that Allen scored 12 or fewer points. He scored 20 or more points in 17 games, including 41 against Abilene Christian.

"Au'Diese Toney, the way that he played individually was as good as any defender that I've ever coached," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said.

Toney was able to help keep Allen in check without fouling. Allen didn't attempt a free throw Saturday night after going 13 of 13 against Connecticut.

"It was tough," Toney said of guarding Allen. "He's a very good competitor, and he stayed moving without the ball, and finding ways to get the ball."

The Razorbacks played good help defense on Allen as well.

"They just doubled basically, pretty much whenever I had a ball [in] any type of attacking position," Allen said. "Credit to them. They had a good game plan.

"We still could have executed, but sometimes it doesn't work out."

Allen hit a jump shot 35 seconds into the game on his first attempt, but he finished the first half 2 of 7 from the field. He missed his first five shots of the second half, including when Toney had a block on a driving attempt.

"A couple of possessions [into the] second half, he started getting a little frustrated," Toney said. "And that was my key to just keep doing what I was doing.





"The last game, when he had 37 points, he was aggressive. He just wanted the ball more, and this game he really didn't seem like he wanted the ball as much. So I just kept trying to be locked in on that."

Toney played 39 minutes, 23 seconds against New Mexico State. The only time he came out of the game was when Allen -- who played 39:09 -- got a brief rest in the first half.

Musselman said he couldn't afford to have Toney on the bench when Allen was in the game.

"He just said, 'You've got a big responsibility,' " Toney said. "The man can play ball. He is a bucket-getter, so my mindset was just to keep him under control and not let him get loose.

"But I couldn't do it without my guys."

On Friday Musselman -- an NBA head coach with Golden State and Sacramento -- was asked at a news conference if he'd ever had to prepare for a player like Allen.

"He's really good, but I've also game-planned for Kobe Bryant and LeBron James and Dwyane Wade," Musselman said.

After Saturday night's game, Musselman said he drew on his NBA experience for putting together a plan defensively against Allen centered on Toney's abilities.

"I still have all my notes [from the NBA]," Musselman said. "So I opened up my emails and went through them. I thought [his NBA teams] did a pretty good job except for maybe one or two games against Bryant.

"That philosophy is maybe forcing him right for a quarter and then forcing him left for a quarter, bringing an extra defender, which you saw we did a lot.

"Then when you bring the extra defender, sometimes it's on the catch, sometimes on the second dribble."

When Toney was asked if there's a player he likes to pattern his game after, he named Miami guard Jimmy Butler -- a five-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection.

"I study Jimmy Butler on defense a lot," Toney said. "That dog mentality he has on the defensive end, I just try to take that mindset every game."

In the Razorbacks' locker room after the New Mexico State game, it was Toney -- who had seven points and two rebounds -- getting the honor of putting the "Arkansas" nameplate on the NCAA Tournament bracket as advancing.

"I just felt like guys that score points or guys that get all the conference stuff, they've had the spotlight on them," Musselman said. "Maybe Au'Diese has not had the spotlight on him, and he's done so much non-box score related things by causing a guy to take higher-degree difficulty shots or being a great basket cutter.

"Walking in, I had seen the [bracket] sign at halftime, and I felt like it'd be good for Au'Diese to do that."

Scottie Bordelon of wholehogsports.com contributed to this aricle.









