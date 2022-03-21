UAM gets series win in softball

MONTICELLO -- The University of Arkansas at Monticello softball team split the day with Southeastern Oklahoma State University on Saturday. UAM fell in the first game 2-0 and won the second match 2-1 in seven innings thanks to a pinch-hit, walk-off bomb to left center field from Alexis Pevehouse. The Blossoms won the weekend's GAC series 2-1.

Game 1

UAM struggled to string together hits when needed throughout the game. They were unable to put up a run of their own, holding Southeastern to only two runs as the match proved to go the Savage Storm's way.

Game 2

The second match of the day was a brilliant display of pitching from both teams as only two runs were scored until the final inning of the game.

The Savage Storm started off the game with a run scored in the top of the first.

UAM got on the board in the third inning when Averie Gunther sent a solo home run over the right center wall.

Alexis Pevehouse ended the game in the bottom of the seventh inning with a pinch hit home run to left center field. The Blossoms won 2-1.

Pitching Performance

Maguire Estill started on the mound, totaling 5.0 innings pitched with one run allowed on seven hit. She struck out two batters and had one walk.

Averie Gunther would close out the last two innings of the game for the Blossoms. She would put up one run, allowing one hit.

Sam Stephens started Game 2, dishing out 3.0 innings with only one run scored on three hits.

Averie Gunther also closed out the game with 4.0 innings pitched. She struck out five batters and only allowed five hits.

The split on the day pushes Arkansas-Monticello to 14-16 on the season and 9-5 in GAC play.

Up Next

The Blossoms are back to work on Friday, Mar. 25 as they travel to Ada, Oklahoma for Game 1 of their GAC series with East Central University. The game is set to begin at 2:00 p.m.