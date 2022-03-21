Ukraine: Won’t surrender Mariupol





LVIV, Ukraine -- Russia demanded that Ukrainians in the besieged city of Mariupol lay down their arms Monday in exchange for safe passage out of town, but Ukraine rejected the offer.





Russian Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev said it would allow two corridors out of the coastal city, heading either east toward Russia or west to other parts of Ukraine.

Mariupol residents were given until 5 a.m. today to respond to the offer, which included them raising white flags. Russia didn't say what action it would take if the offer was rejected.

But Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk said no.

"There can be no talk of any surrender, laying down of arms. We have already informed the Russian side about this," she told the news outlet Ukrainian Pravda. "I wrote: 'Instead of wasting time on eight pages of letters, just open the corridor.'"

An adviser to Mariupol's mayor, Piotr Andryushchenko, also rejected the offer, saying in a Facebook post he didn't need to wait until morning to respond and cursing at the Russians, according to the news agency Interfax Ukraine.





The Russian Ministry of Defense also said authorities in Mariupol could face a military tribunal if they sided with what it described as "bandits," the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported.

Previous bids to allow residents to evacuate Mariupol and other Ukrainian cities have failed or have been only partially successful, with bombardments continuing as civilians sought to flee.

Earlier Sunday, Ukrainian authorities said Russia's military bombed an art school in Mariupol, and tearful evacuees from the devastated Azov Sea port city described how "battles took place over every street," weeks into the siege.

Speaking early today, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said about 400 civilians were taking shelter at the art school in city when it was struck by a Russian bomb.





"They are under the rubble, and we don't know how many of them have survived," he said. "But we know that we will certainly shoot down the pilot who dropped that bomb, like about 100 other such mass murderers whom we already have downed."

SHIFT IN WAR SEEN

The fall of Mariupol would allow Russian forces in southern and eastern Ukraine to link up. But Western military analysts say that even if the surrounded city is taken, the troops battling a block at a time for control there may be too depleted to help secure Russian breakthroughs on other fronts.





Three weeks into the invasion, Western governments and analysts see the conflict shifting to a war of attrition, with Russian forces launching long-range missiles at cities and military bases as Ukrainian forces carry out hit-and-run attacks and seek to sever their supply lines.

Ukrainians "have not greeted Russian soldiers with a bunch of flowers," Zelenskyy told CNN, but with "weapons in their hands."

Moscow cannot hope to rule the country, he added, given Ukrainians' enmity toward the Russian forces.

The strike on the art school was the second time in less than a week that officials reported an attack on a public building where Mariupol residents had taken shelter. On Wednesday, a bomb hit a theater where more than 1,000 people were believed to be sheltering.

There was no immediate word on casualties in the school attack, which The Associated Press could not independently verify. Ukrainian officials have not given an update on the search of the theater since Friday, when they said at least 130 people had been rescued and another 1,300 were trapped by rubble.

City officials and aid groups say food, water and electricity have run low in Mariupol and fighting has kept out humanitarian convoys. Communications are severed.

The strategic port has been under bombardment for over three weeks. City officials said at least 2,300 people have died, with some buried in mass graves.

Ukrainian resistance has prevented Russian President Vladimir Putin's expressed hopes for a quick victory after he ordered the Feb. 24 invasion of his neighbor. In recent days, Russian forces have entered Mariupol.

"The block-by-block fighting in Mariupol itself is costing the Russian military time, initiative, and combat power," the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said in a briefing.

Some 4,500 residents of Mariupol were forcibly taken across the nearby Russian border, according to Andryushchenko, the mayor's adviser. With no resources in Russia to rely on, they would be at the mercy of people who had taken them across the border, he said.

Recently evacuated Mariupol residents also told The New York Times that they had been in touch with people who had been apprehended in basements and taken across the border against their will.

"What the occupiers are doing today is familiar to the older generation, who saw the horrific events of World War II, when the Nazis forcibly captured people," said Mariupol's mayor, Vadym Boychenko.

Officials in Moscow have not directly addressed these claims but said Friday that thousands of Ukrainians had "expressed a desire to escape" to Russia.

Britain's Defense Ministry said Sunday that Russia was bombarding Ukraine with increasing might, causing "widespread destruction and large numbers of civilian casualties." The "indiscriminate shelling of urban areas," the ministry warned, could continue as Russia "looks to limit its own already considerable losses."

In a separate update, the ministry said the Russian naval forces continue to blockade the Ukrainian coast and launch missiles "on targets across Ukraine." The blockade, British officials said, "is likely to exacerbate the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, preventing vital supplies reaching the Ukrainian population."

HYPERSONIC MISSILES

Russia said it had used advanced long-range missiles to hit three military facilities, including a training center in the northern town of Ovruch and a large fuel depot near the southern city of Mykolaiv.

Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, the Russian Defense Ministry's spokesman, said Sunday that Russia had used a Kinzhal hypersonic missile to strike the fuel depot. It was the same type of missile that Russia claimed it had used for the first time Saturday to strike an ammunitions depot in western Ukraine.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a Ukrainian presidential adviser, acknowledged Sunday that Russia had used Kinzhal hypersonic missiles but did not specify where or when.

The U.S. defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, played down the significance of the claims, saying that he could not confirm whether they have been used and even if they have, U.S. officials "would not see it as a game changer."

Cruise missiles launched from the Black Sea on Sunday also destroyed a military factory's workshops in the northern town of Nizhyn, Konashenkov said.

There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials, and the claims could not be independently verified.

Austin said Ukrainian resistance means Putin's "forces on the ground are essentially stalled."

"It's had the effect of him moving his forces into a woodchipper," Austin told CBS on Sunday.

In Ukraine's major cities, hundreds of men, women and children have been killed in Russian attacks.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said there were several explosions in a central part of the city late Sunday, resulting in a fire. He said Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian missile in the northwestern Podolskyi district.

On Sunday, Zelenskyy urged Israeli lawmakers to take stronger action against Russia, accusing Putin of trying to carry out a "final solution" against Ukraine. The term was used by Nazi Germany for its genocide of some 6 million Jews during World War II.

Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, also noted that a Russian missile struck Babi Yar -- the spot in Kyiv where over 30,000 Jews were slaughtered in 1941 by the Nazis -- and is now Ukraine's main Holocaust memorial.

The U.N. has confirmed 902 civilian deaths in the war but concedes the actual toll is likely much higher. It says nearly 3.4 million people have fled Ukraine.

Estimates of Russian deaths vary, but conservative figures are in the low thousands.

Some Russians also have fled their country amid a widespread crackdown on dissent. Russia has arrested thousands of antiwar protesters, muzzled independent media and cut access to social media sites like Facebook and Twitter.

PROGRESS SEEN IN TALKS

In Turkey, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that talks between Kyiv and Moscow had made some progress, with the two sides "close to an agreement on fundamental issues."

"It is not easy to come to an agreement while civilians are dying," he said. "Still, momentum has been gained."

Ibrahim Kalin, an adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said in an interview with Al Jazeera on Sunday that there was a "growing consensus" between Russia and Ukraine on some issues, including Kyiv agreeing to "neutrality" and not joining NATO. But he added that the two sides were far apart on the status of Crimea and the separatist regions of Luhansk and Donetsk in Ukraine. Given the gaps, Kalin said, Putin does not appear to be willing to meet with Zelenskyy.

"The longer this takes, the more severe the damage will be for the Russian military and for the Russian economy, as well," Kalin noted. "So I believe those will be the factors that will go into President Putin's thinking in terms of when he will call this off."

Turkey, a NATO member, has close relations with both Russia and Ukraine. It has condemned the Russian invasion but has not joined its allies in levying sanctions. And while officials have highlighted the civilian suffering in Ukraine, they have tried to discount their country's involvement in the war, including providing armed drones to Kyiv.

World leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, have so far kept their militaries out of Ukraine while looking to demonstrate resolve. Several have repeatedly warned that if Putin expands the conflict into a NATO country, it will require a military response.

Among the countries that are the most concerned about Russia's long-term plans are the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Like Ukraine, they are former states. But unlike Ukraine, they joined NATO in 2004. That gives them the military alliance's protections, which promises that other member nations will respond if there is an attack on any NATO member.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Sunday that "Turkey is doing some real efforts" to facilitate talks between Ukraine and Russia, but that "it's far too early to say whether these or other talks can lead to any concrete outcome."

The summit this week, Stoltenberg said, will send a message that the allies are committed to preventing an escalation of the conflict into a "full-fledged war between NATO and Russia."

Stoltenberg reiterated on NBC's "Meet the Press" that NATO's "core responsibility" is to protect the 1 billion people who live in NATO's 30 countries."

But he acknowledged that after Russia's invasion, NATO is faced with a "new security reality where Russia more openly contests core values of our security and are willing to use military force to achieve its objectives," requiring the allies to build a long-term "reset of deterrence and defense."

One idea floated by Poland is the creation of a peacekeeping force in Ukraine. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday that the force could be from NATO or some other organization.

The Polish ambassador to the United States clarified Sunday that the proposal is not intended to include direct conflict with Russia, and is "understandably a preliminary concept." The ambassador, Marek Magierowski, speaking on CNN's "State of the Union," did not provide a timeline for whether the peacekeepers would deploy soon or only if a settlement is reached in the war.

"I believe we have to explore every option and every avenue to stop this aggression and this unprovoked war as quickly as possible -- of course without engaging Russia in direct military confrontation because that is not the intent," Magierowski said.

The ambassador acknowledged that peacekeepers can come under attack in a war zone. "Nevertheless," he said, "it is a proposal that should be discussed."

A senior Biden administration official on Sunday ruled out any U.S. military participation in a peacekeeping mission, noting Biden's repeated promise that U.S. troops will not be in combat in Ukraine.

"The president has been very clear that we will not put American troops on the ground in Ukraine," Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said on CNN's "State of the Union."

"We don't want to escalate this into a war with the United States," she said, adding that other NATO countries may decide to do so. "That will be a decision that they have to make."

U.S. officials also ruled out Sunday that Biden would visit Ukraine during his visit to Europe this week. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Twitter that "there are no plans" to do so.

Information for this article was contributed by Cara Anna,Yuras Karmanau and staff members of The Associated Press; Loveday Morris, Dan Lamothe, Anastacia Galouchka, Siobhan O'Grady, Mary Ilyushina, Brittany Shammas, Hannah Knowles, Kim Bellware, Shira Rubin, Annabelle Timsit and Kareem Fahim of The Washington Post; and by Valerie Hopkins, Marc Santora and Catherine Porter of The New York Times.

A refugee woman eats in Brovary, Ukraine, Sunday, March 20, 2022, after 1,600 people, of which half are children according to authorities, were evacuated from the village of Bobrik, reportedly under Russian military control. Russian forces pushed deeper into Ukraine's besieged and battered port city of Mariupol on Saturday, where heavy fighting shut down a major steel plant and local authorities pleaded for more Western help. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)



People sit in a basement, used as a bomb shelter, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)



Utensils are seen inside a damaged kitchen at an apartments building hit by shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko)



A neighbor stands amid the destruction caused by a bomb in Satoya neighborhood in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)



A mother embraces her son who escaped the besieged city of Mariupol and arrived at the train station in Lviv, western Ukraine on Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)



A woman prays inside the "Transfiguration of Jesus" Orthodox Cathedral, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)



Ukrainian servicemen attend the funeral ceremony of marine Alexandr Khovtun, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Khovtun died in combat in the town of Huta-Mezhyhirska, north of Kyiv. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)



Ukrainian bomb squad inspect the site of an explosion after bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)



A refugee cries on a bus while waiting for Ukrainian police to check papers and belongings in Brovary, Ukraine, Sunday, March 20, 2022, after 1600 people of which 843 children, according to authorities, were evacuated from the village of Bobrik, reportedly under Russian military control. Russian forces pushed deeper into Ukraine's besieged and battered port city of Mariupol on Saturday, where heavy fighting shut down a major steel plant and local authorities pleaded for more Western help. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)











