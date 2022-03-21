Forecasters: Up to 6 inches of rain, chance for severe weather predicted in south Arkansas

As much as 6 inches of rain is expected in southern and eastern Arkansas through Tuesday, bringing a chance for severe weather across parts of the state, forecasters said.

Showers and thunderstorms will increase across the state Monday afternoon and continue into Tuesday, according to a briefing from the weather service. A flood watch has been issued for the southeast through Tuesday, the briefing states.

Hail as large as a golf ball and winds up to 60 mph will be the primary severe weather threat for southern and southwest Arkansas on Monday, and for southeastern parts of the state on Tuesday, the briefing states.

Forecasters said northern and western counties can expect up to 2 inches of rain.

The rain is much needed in the south, forecasters said, due to an ongoing moderate to extreme drought. Despite the dry conditions, heavy rainfall may exceed the ground absorption rates at times, the weather service. Much of south Arkansas is under a flash flood watch through Tuesday, according to this National Weather Service graphic.

This National Weather Service graphic shows portions of south Arkansas are at a slight risk for severe weather on Monday.





