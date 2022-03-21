Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

March 7

Apple's Thai Nee Kitchen

4782 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification.

Black Bear Diner

4078 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: In walk-in cooler 1000 island dressing has date used 02/28.

Noncritical violations: Dish-washing machine uses chlorine as a chemical sanitizer, test strips not available.

Boba Cafe & More

2085 N. Center St., Elkins

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food manager certification.

Harps Food Store

1951 N. Center St., Elkins

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Several light bulbs in meat preparation area lack replacement.

Harps Deli-Bakery

3055 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: In deli, the cold salad display held baked beans at 42 degrees and rotisserie chicken salad was 43 degrees. Tub of cooked chicken and container of chicken salad in deli walk-in did not have discard date indicated.

Noncritical violations: In deli display case, deli roast chicken had discard date of 3/2/2022 and deli turkey had discard date of 3/6/2022.

Harps Food Store

3055 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Several light bulbs in meat preparation area lack replacement.

Lincoln High School-Aramark

1392 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Burgers at 114 degrees and tater tots at 97 degrees under the heat lamp without written documentation of when the items were placed in the unit.

McDonald's

1985 N. Center St., Elkins

Critical violations: The handwashing sink in back food preparation area has cubed ice and a sliced lemon wedge in the basin.

Noncritical violations: None

Tony's Burgers

103 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Wet cloth not stored in a sanitizer bucket. Posted permit expired on Feb. 28, 2022.

March 8

112 Nutrition

106 Water Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No air thermometer was available at the refrigerator.

16 General Store

121 S. Elm St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No signs on information of cleanup of bodily fluid release events was located. The walk-in cooler has a patch of missing tiles.

Agave's

112 Southwinds Road, Suite 1, Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Drinks with no lids or straws on the food preparation table. Food in the freezers and walk-in cooler were not covered. Several food items in the walk-in cooler, prep table refrigerator and refrigerator were not date marked. Box of to-go containers stored on the floor in the bar. Posted permit expired on Feb. 28, 2022.

Alpha Delta Pi

519 Oakland Ave., U of A, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: There is not a certified food safety manager at this facility.

Doomsday Coffee & Roasterie

436 W. Watson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Front right hand wash sink had hot water turned off.

Noncritical violations: Hand wash sinks did not have signage to notify food workers to wash hands. Squeeze bottle of oil and butter not labeled with contents. Bare wood shelving support in walk-in is not finished and had started to turn dark.

El Paso Food Truck

1904 N. Lowell Road, Springdale

Critical violations: It lacks a fresh water holding tank attached to the mobile units. Hoses for POTABLE WATER NSF-51 or food grade. It lacks a permanently installed wastewater retention tank with a capacity of at least 15% greater than the capacity of the water supply tank.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. There is not verifiable document that employee has been informed about his responsibility to report health issues. It lacks splash guards or other approved method to protect sinks from cross contamination. Also lacks drain boards. Lack of documentation for sewage disposal system approved.

Harps Deli-Bakery

1780 Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: A small container of cooked chicken stored in the walk-in refrigerator had a prepared date marked of 3/1.

Noncritical violations: A display of prepackaged turkey pepperoni is stored one inch above the floor.

John Tyson Elementary

1967 Chapman Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The freezer has a buildup of condensation on the roof.

La Papa Loca

556 West Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager.

Pizza Hut

314 S. School Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Dough in the freezer was not covered. Debris on shelving units.

Vandergriff Elementary

2975 E. Township St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Outside garbage receptacle lid is open. An employee lacks food protection manager certification.

March 9

Arby's, 908 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: The cold holding unit is holding deli meats at 43 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Braum's Ice Cream

4374 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Precooked chicken patties were cooked on the grill to a temperature of 72-135 degrees. Shake milk mix on prep table at 47 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Denny's

4861 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Dishwasher drinking from a mug. The chlorine sanitation solution at 0 ppm in the sanitation buckets. The cold holding unit opposite the grill holding salsa at 45 degrees, below unit holding at 41 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Feed and Folly

110 S. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Outdoor meat smoker walls lack screening.

IHOP

3153 Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Sausage link hot held on grill at 121 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Ozark Mountain Bagel Truck

617 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food manager certification. Food employee is wearing a wristwatch.

Penguin Ed's Barbeque

230 S. East St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification. Outside garbage dumpster lid is open.

Snack Lab

2341 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. Bucket with chemical sanitizer does not have a label. Food employee is wearing a bracelet.

Taco Bell

1147 Colorado St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No test strips. Current permit was posted in the manager's office.

March 10

Arsaga's

200 W. Center St., Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Pickled peppers, whipped cream cheese mixture, cilantro oil mixture, and Bavarian mixture held more than seven days in the refrigerator without an approved variance.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. No test strips.

Avid Hotel

3350 W. Jewell Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: No soap at the hand sink. No paper towels at the hand sink.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager. No written procedures for the use of time as a public health control for time temperature control for safety foods. The refrigerator thermometer in the display case has a built in thermometer; however, it is not working. The facility has been operating without a retail food permit.

Brewski's

408 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ice scoop stored on top of the ice machine.

Domino's

2181 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Employee pizzas, half eaten, held in hot holding. Two pizza's in the hot holding unit, half eaten at a temperature of 90-110 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Dollar Slice Club

540 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food manager certification.

J China Express

503 Holcomb St., Suite G, Springdale

Critical violations: Egg rolls stored at room temperature of 68 degrees. Spray bottle with chemical product (Fabuloso) does not have a label.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained. No signage or written procedures for cleanup of bodily fluid release events. Rice scoop is stored in standing water at 68 degrees. Current retail food permit is not posted.

Juice Palm

644 W. Dickson St., No. 101, Fayetteville

Critical violations: The person in charge is not onsite. Food employee donning disposable glove chopped uncooked chicken, rinsed the glove and removed, but failed, to wash hands prior to donning new disposable gloves for handling cooked food. Food employee placed a cooking pan in the back handwashing sink basin. Two spray bottles filled with chemical sanitizing solution lack labeling.

Noncritical violations: None

La Esperanza Supermarket

204 Berry St., Springdale

Critical violations: Packaged beef sausages are stored above packaged butter and packaged ham.

Noncritical violations: None

Los Bobos

404 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. No test strips.

Noodles Italian Kitchen

3748 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Chopped tomatoes at 56 degrees, spinach sauce at 55 degrees, food items in ice bath, but ice only touched the bottom of container. In the small refrigerator, temperature of raw chicken is 49 degrees, ambient temperature is between 48 -52 degrees.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation. Packaged cheese ravioli were thawing at room temperature.

Shogun Ginger

1163 W. Martin Luther King Jr., Fayetteville

Critical violations: The person in charge is not onsite.

Noncritical violations: None

Sleep Inn and Suites

1056 Rieff St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No information available on cleanup of bodily fluid release events.

Theatre Squared

477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Several containers of food prepared onsite for customer self-service lack required labeling.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

March 7 -- Harps Deli-Bakery, 1951 N. Center St., Elkins; Lincoln Senior Activity Center, 116 E. Park St., Lincoln; Subway, 5204 S. Thompson St., Springdale

March 8 -- Jerry Pop Williams Elementary, 322 N. Broyles Ave., Farmington; McNair Middle School, 3030 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville; Parson Hills Elementary, 2326 Cardinal St., Springdale; Longhorn Steakhouse, 3467 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville; White Oak Station, 1940 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

March 10 -- Auntie Anne's Pretzel, 644 W. Dickson St., Suite 114, Fayetteville; Catering Unlimited, 1084 Wagon Wheel Road, Springdale; Harvey Jones Elementary, 909 S. Powell St., Springdale; JBGB Food Trailer, 3615 N. Steele Blvd., Fayetteville; Kum & Go, 1875 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville; Oak Avenue Head Start, 500 W. Oak Ave., Springdale; Springwoods Behavioral Health Services, 1955 W. Truckers Drive, Fayetteville; Taqueria Bien Salsa, 1902 W. Huntsville Ave., Suite A, Springdale