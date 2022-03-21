Willie’s Still Workin’: Outlaw Country Festival comes to AMP July 1

Announced today, Willie Nelson and his family will bring their Outlaw Country Festival featuring Brothers Osborne, Steve Earle and the Dukes and Allison Russell to Northwest Arkansas on July 1. Gates at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion open at 4:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public at noon March 25 and range from $39.50 to $135.50 plus applicable fees.

The Outlaw Country Festival launches in St. Louis and will stop in Grand Rapids, Mich., and Indianapolis before coming to Rogers in July. Nelson recently announced a new album, "A Beautiful Time," dropping April 29 that will coincide with his 89th birthday. The album includes new songs written by Nelson and longtime collaborator Buddy Cannon, Chris Stapleton and Rodney Crowell as well as a cover of Leonard Cohen's "Tower of Song" and "With a Little Help From My Friends" by the Beatles.

The Nelsons won't be the only family up on stage. T.J. Osborne and John Osborne, the country music duo behind Brothers Osborne, just released their third album, "Skeletons." The pair's rock 'n' roll county sound has racked up six Grammy nominations, four CMA Awards, five ACM trophies, and more than a half-dozen hits. They will be joining the tour for two stops, including the AMP.

The legendary Steve Earle will be joined by the Dukes for this tour. Earle is best known for his 1986 hit, "Copperhead Road," and has been a mainstay in modern country and rock music for nearly four decades. He has written songs for Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Travis Tritt, Levon Helm, Percy Sledge, Lucinda Williams and more. He has also written a novel, a play and a book of short stories.

Finally, one of Northwest Arkansas' favorites, Allison Russell, will be joining the tour just in time for the Rogers stop. Russell recently played during Nelson's Luck Reunion, an annual concert that coincides with the South by Southwest Music Festival in Austin, Texas. Russell is celebrating three Grammy nominations for her recent album, "Outside Child." Northwest Arkansas fans will also remember her from from the Fayetteville Roots Festival.

To purchase tickets for the Outlaw Country Festival in Rogers, visit www.amptickets.com or the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. In-person sales are available at the AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays. Tickets may also be purchased over the phone at 479-443-5600.

Also announced today was an Aug. 24 stop at the AMP for the Dierks Bentley "Beers On Me" Tour with Travis Denning and DJ Aydamn. Those tickets also go on sale March 25 and range from $29.50 to $99.50.



