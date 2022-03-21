Yurachek: Coach remarks were fine

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek doesn't plan to take action on men's basketball Coach Eric Musselman's comments late Saturday night after the Razorbacks survived New Mexico State 53-48 in a defensive slugfest in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Musselman told CBS Sports immediately after the game that the Razorbacks spent a lot of pre-game prep on defending the Aggies and ace scorer Teddy Allen and he "could get fired" for Arkansas' struggling offense. The Razorbacks made 14 of 51 shots (27.5%) and went 3 of 16 (18.8%) from three-point range.

Musselman also made the crack about being fired during his post-game appearance at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.

"Referring to last night and the offensive performance, you saw a team that had played two games in 48 hours, really two teams that played two games in 48 hours and have short rotations now in the postseason," Yurachek said.

"There were some guys with tired legs. I think that definitively impacts your offense. But the fact is we have made our mark with toughness and defense and rebounding throughout the year and that carried us through in last night's game when we weren't clicking offensively."

Yurachek stayed overnight in Buffalo and flew back to Fayetteville on Sunday morning to catch the No. 4 Razorbacks' baseball game against Kentucky. He was in the interview room when Musselman, who has led the Razorbacks to back-to-back Sweet 16s, made the self-deprecating remarks.

"I think Hunter is still here," Musselman said in his news conference. "I'm glad I still have a job. After that offensive performance, I could have walked off the floor, and he could have said he was looking for a new coach.

"I'll put a lot of that on me maybe offensively because we spent the entire, and it was a really short turnaround, but I probably spent too much time defensively on what we were going to do and maybe didn't spend enough time offensively and tweaking some of our offensive sets."

Yurachek said he wouldn't be pressing Musselman on the offense.

"I was in the press conference when he said that, then I saw the video of him saying that on national TV in the post-game interview as well," Yurachek said. "So, no, any time we can get to the Sweet 16 I don't care if it's an ugly win. There's no ugly win when you get to the Sweet 16."

Yurachek said the Razorbacks have been allotted 1,000 tickets for the West Regional semifinal game against Gonzaga at the 3-year-old Chase Center in San Francisco and roughly half have been accounted for already.