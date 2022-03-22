1 dead in Pine Bluff fire Tuesday

A male was found dead in a Tuesday morning fire at Jonas Williams Upholstery at 707 W. Pullen Ave. in Pine Bluff.

Five fire crews were dispatched to the upholstery store at 9:26 a.m., according to a report from Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services. The structure sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.

The fire department said one male was found deceased, but did not identify the male or his age. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Entergy, Pine Bluff police and the Jefferson County coroner’s office responded along with the fire crews. There were 14 firefighters on the scene.

The scene cleared at 11:14 a.m. A value for structural or content loss has not been established.