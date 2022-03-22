14-year-old ID’d as victim of fatal shooting in North Little Rock

North Little Rock police have released the name of a 14-year-old boy who was fatally shot just over a week ago.

Officers responded March 13 just before 6:40 p.m. to the 800 block of West 38th Street in reference to a person being shot, according to a news release from North Little Rock police.

Upon arrival, they found a teen lying in the roadway who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound, the release states. The boy, identified as 14-year-old Jeylon Moore of North Little Rock, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.