I-40 crash in St. Francis County kills Michigan man, troopers say

A Michigan man was killed and two other men were injured after two tractor-trailers collided Saturday morning in St. Francis County, troopers said.

A 2014 Freightliner headed east on Interstate 40 ran off the road about a mile east of New Castle Road around 3 a.m., according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

Troopers said the vehicle drove over the cable barrier, through the median and into oncoming traffic. The passenger side struck the front of another Freightliner in the right lane on the westbound side, the report states.

A passenger in the second tractor-trailer, 37-year-old Dhahi Mawlood Kareem Abro of Shelby Township, Mich., was killed as a result of the crash, troopers said.

The driver of the first Freightliner, a 42-year-old man from Fisherville, Va., and the second vehicle’s driver, a 34-year-old man from West Bloomfield, Mich., were injured in the wreck, according to troopers.

On Saturday evening, a separate crash in Benton County killed a Springdale motorcyclist, according to police.

Jefferson Wayne Davis, 23, of Springdale was driving a 1993 Kawasaki south on U.S. 71 approaching the intersection with West Pleasant Grove Road when the crash happened around 6 p.m., according to a preliminary report from the Rogers Police Department.

Police said a vehicle turned in front of the motorcycle on a green light and Davis applied his brakes, laying the motorcycle over and skidding south through the intersection.

Davis was transported to Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas, where he later died, the report states.

Authorities described conditions at the time of both crashes as clear and dry.

At least 104 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.