Alma residents weigh in on River Valley Interstate 49 project

Additional Project Funding

Third District Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers, a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee and ranking member of the Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government, earmarked $18 million to the Arkansas Department of Transportation for the Interstate 49 project from Barling to Alma.

Source: Rep. Womack’s office

ALMA -- Some River Valley residents are excited about the economic benefits an upcoming extension of Interstate 49 may bring while others are concerned about how the project will impact where they call home.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation held a public involvement meeting for the project in the Family Life Center at First Baptist Church on Thursday.

Residents were invited to learn more about what the project entails through a series of exhibits displayed throughout the site, including preliminary design schematics and a project timeline. Department of Transportation staff were on hand to answer questions.

Residents could also give feedback about the project through comment forms available at the meeting.

The project involves building 13.6 miles of interstate from Arkansas 22 near Barling in Sebastian County to the interchange of Interstate 40 and Interstate 49 at Alma in Crawford County. This will finish a connection from Fort Smith north to Canada by way of Interstate 49 and Interstate 29 and to Duluth, Minn., and the Great Lakes by way of Interstate 49 and Interstate 35. The new road will meet up with a four-lane section of U.S. 71 around Greenwood.

Dave Parker, public information officer for the Department of Transportation, said the project will mainly consist of four phases, in addition to a small clearing project.

Parker said although the Department of Transportation will officially start the project this fall, actual construction for the first phase of the project isn't slated to begin until 2024.

Dennis Gilstrap, Crawford County judge, said the project would place the county at the crossroads of two interstates, 49 and 40. He believes it will allow travel and commerce to flow through the area, providing it an economic boost. He also believes it could be a catalyst for quicker progression on an intermodal facility project planned on the Arkansas River in the county.

However, Parker noted it will be necessary to uproot certain people to facilitate the Interstate 49 project given its size. Although he couldn't give a rough figure of how many people are expected to be displaced Thursday, he said he didn't believe the number was "enormous," which he defined as more than 50 people.

"But let me say that any time a project uproots anyone or forces them, if you will, to have to move, that's a serious thing," Parker said. "I don't ever want to take that lightly, but this has been something that's been in the works for a long time. The line that was settled on to build this connection from 22 to 40 was determined years ago, well-publicized, a lot of hearings, so it wasn't something that occurred overnight."

Parker said some people may become eligible for relocation assistance.

One of the people who said they'll be displaced by the Interstate 49 project is Debbie Adams. Adams lives on more than 20 acres on Clear Creek Road of Arkansas 162 in Alma with her father, where they raise cattle and grow hay.

"It's going to take the house, the pasture, and everything," Adams said. "It'll leave the barn if we want to rebuild the barn, but you can't run cattle off of the remaining section of land that would be left, like maybe 3 or 4 acres left."

An interchange for the new section of Interstate 49 is planned to be built at Clear Creek Road, according to a map provided by the Department of Transportation.

Tia Woodruff, Crawford County justice of the peace and neighbor of Adams, likewise said she would have to move due to not wanting to live so close to Interstate 49. She estimated 98% of the project is in District 8, the district she represents on the Quorum Court.

Adams and Woodruff stated their intention to provide their feedback about the project Thursday.

Parker said there will be a second public involvement meeting for the Interstate 49 project this summer.

The project is estimated to cost about $710 million, according to Parker. The first leg, which includes a new bridge over the Arkansas River, is expected to cost about $260 million. The Department of Transportation has almost one-third of the project money identified, and will try to secure the rest of the money through federal grants.

Proceeds from a sales tax for highway construction voters extended last year are expected to go to the project. The measure indefinitely continued the half-percent sales and use tax dedicated to state highways when the current statewide tax sunsets June 30, 2023.