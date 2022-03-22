Northwest Arkansas Sports Roundup

PREP BASEBALL

Bentonville 10, Paragould 0

Drew Wright and Ethan Payne combined on a one-hit shutout, and Bentonville erupted for eight runs in the sixth inning to run-rule Paragould in Monday's early action at Gulf Shores, Ala.

The Tigers (6-2) broke a scoreless tie in the fourth when Kieper Pate's single drove in Tony Woodie, who was hit by a pitch to start the inning and went to second when Ethan Arnold was also hit by a pitch. Bentonville added a run in the fifth when with doubles by Luke Crumpler and Nolan Oliver before blowing the game open in the sixth.

Connor Taylor started the outburst with a two-run double, followed by consecutive RBI singles by Crumpler, Jackson Hutchens and Oliver. Woodie then drove in a run with a double, followed by Arnold's sacrifice fly and Pate's RBI groundout to end the game.

Wright earned the victory with five innings of work and allowed Paragould's lone hit as he struck out nine and walked two in a 69-pitch performance. Payne threw the final inning and struck out two of the three batters he faced.

Lake Oswego, Ore. 9, Fayetteville 1

Carson Bush had a bases-clearing double as part of a five-run sixth inning as Lake Oswego defeated Fayetteville during Monday's first game at the Coach Bob Invitational at Phoenix, Ariz.

Lake Oswego already had a 4-0 lead before its outburst in the sixth as Vince Williams and Blaise Heher each drove in two runs. Fayetteville didn't score until the seventh when Landon Schaefer singled and came home on Jaison DeLemar's triple.

Easton Frazier pitched 4.2 innings for the Bulldogs and allowed four runs on four hits, but he also struck out five and issued six walks. Cade Costello pitched the final 1.1 innings in relief.

Van Buren 8, Tallassee, Ala. 4

Presley Nichols' three-run homer in the second inning put Van Buren ahead to stay as the Pointers defeated Tallassee during Monday's game at Gulf Shores, Ala.

Tallassee made it a 3-1 game in the fourth before Van Buren pulled away with a solo run in the fifth and four more in the sixth. Malachi Henry, Hayden Hurts and Jackson Rotert each had two hits for the Pointers (8-1).

Presley was also part of a pitching-by-committee for Van Buren, which used six players on the mound and nobody pitched more than two innings. The six hurlers combined for 10 strikeouts.

Gravette 16, Springfield (Mo.) Central 3

McCoy Kildow had three hits and drove in three runs as Gravette hammered Central during Monday's game in Springfield.

The Lions (4-5) banged out 14 hits, and the first eight batters had at least one hit as Gravette scored four runs in the first, eight more in the second and four in the third. Noah Tawney had two hits and drove in two runs, while Ryder Brown added two hits and Isaiah Larson drove in two runs.

Starting pitcher Rhett Hilger threw one-plus innings and allowed three runs in the second before being relieved by Hunter Roughton.

Rogers 12, Littleton (Colo.) Chatfield 6

Rogers scored 12 unanswered runs to eliminate an early 5-0 deficit and defeat Chatfield during Monday's game in the Coach Bob Invitational in Phoenix, Ariz.

The Mounties (7-1) scored a run in the third, then took the lead for good with a five-run fifth before scoring six more in the sixth inning. Josh Lawing's two-run double tied the game at 5 in the fifth, while Gael Salinas highlighted the sixth-inning outburst with a bases-loaded triple.

JT Melson had three hits to lead Rogers' 13-hit attack, while Eli Marcotte and Noah Goodshield each had two hits. Keller Christenberry, the second of three Mounties pitchers, allowed just one hit in 3.1 innings of work and picked up the win.

Greenwood 19, Normal (Ill.) Community 5

Bryce Morgan and Luke Brewer each hit a home run during a six-run first inning as Greenwood rolled past Community during Monday's action at Robertsdale, Ala.

Morgan started the scoring with a one-out solo home run, then Brewer capped the inning with a three-run blast. The Bulldogs (3-5) then blew the game open with nine runs in the seventh.

Morgan finished with four of Greenwood's 20 hits and scored three times while driving in a pair of runs. Brewer had a team-high five RBIs, while Dylan Strozier added four and Jay Wright chipped in three.

FS Northside 10, Stagg, Ill. 9

Hayden Seiter and Ky Perkins each hit fly balls that were misplayed and allowed runs to score in the seventh inning as Northside rallied to defeat Stagg in a game played Monday in Gulf Shores, Ala.

The Grizzlies (5-6) benefited from three errors in the seventh after they had overcome an 8-0 deficit. Northside scored five runs in the third, then tied the game with two runs in the fourth and a run in the fifth.

Eli Caldarera hit two home runs, including a solo shot in the fifth that tied the game at 8. Jett Frazier had four hits and two RBIs for Northside, while Will Rollans and Jackson Wollscheid added two hits apiece.

FS Southside 3, Normal (Ill.) West 2 (8)

Kent Carlisle's eighth-inning double drove in Ben Beland with the winning run as Southside edged Normal during the Mavericks' first game Monday at Gulf Shores, Ala.

Beland drew a one-out walk and scored when Carlisle belted his double into right field.

Southside trailed 2-0 after four innings, but tied the game with two runs in the fifth. Ty Jones' bases-loaded ground ball was misplayed, which allowed Beland and Carlisle to score.

Ben Chastain pitched two hitless innings in relief of starter David Sorg and picked up the win.

Casteel, Ariz. 5, Rogers Heritage 1

Casteel made the most of just four hits off Heritage and defeated the War Eagles on its home field during the Coach Bob Invitational.

Casteel also drew six walks and had a hit batter as the Colts scored a run in the fourth, two more in the fifth and two in the sixth.

Heritage (6-2) scored its only run in the top of the sixth when Bennett Crafton had a leadoff single and later crossed the plate on Quentin Edwards' single.

Niceville, Fla. 6, Bentonville West 4

West jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, but five errors doomed the Wolverines in a loss to Niceville in Florida.

West's first four batters singled to start the game, with Aaron Arnold and Cole Kitchens picking up an RBI apiece, then Jake Casey added an RBI single to give the Wolverines (10-2) the early cushion. Niceville, despite having only two hits, took over with two runs in the bottom of the first, three in the second and a solo tally in the sixth.

West added a run in the seventh when Arnold reached on an error and scored on River Baker's two-out single.

Kitchens allowed five runs in two innings and suffered the loss, but West's errors allowed only one of Niceville's runs to be earned.

Fayetteville 14, Marist, Ore. 4

Fayetteville erupted for 13 runs in the first two innings and cruised to a victory over Marist during the Bulldogs' second game in the Coach Bob Invitational.

Fayetteville (4-6) scored five runs in the first inning, then added eight more in the second in a game that was shortened to four innings. Spencer Reed had two hits and drove in a run while Jake Pannell, Zach Freeman, Landon Schaefer, Jeffery Parette and Parker Wright each drove in two runs.

FS Southside 14, Troy (Ala.) Charles Henderson 12

Ben Beland's bases-clearing double highlighted a five-run seventh as Southside rallied to defeat Henderson during Monday's second game at Gulf Shores, Ala.

Beland's hit allowed Zach Medlin, Ty Wiley and Luke Wyatt to score and give the Mavericks (8-4) a 12-10 lead. Zeb Allen then drove in Allen with a single and later scored on a single by Braxton Waller to complete Southside's scoring.

Beland drove in a team-high four runs, followed by Allen with three and Baller with two. The Mavericks finished with 12 hits, with four players having two hits apiece.

Skipperville (Ala.) GW Long 11, FS Northside 1

Northside was held to just two hits, while GW Long pulled away with four runs in the sixth inning and three more in the seventh during the Grizzlies' second game at Gulf Shores, Ala.

Long jumped out to an early 4-0 lead before Northside scored its only run in the third. Jayden Dilworth reached on a fielder's choice and went to third on Eli Caldarera's single, then came home when Caldarera stole second and the throw went into center field.

Jett Frazier had the only other hit for the Grizzlies.

LACROSSE

Bentonville rolls past Fayetteville 18-3

The Bentonville Boys Lacrosse Club claimed an 18-3 win against Fayetteville.

Junior attack Andrew Dittmore led all scorers with five goals and an assist while fellow senior attack Harry Wilson added four goals and an assist for Bentonville (4-3, 3-0 NSLL). Seven different Bentonville players found the back of the net, including freshman midfielder Enzo Fano and junior midfielder Felipe Martinez who each notched a hat trick.

Bentonville was able to control the face-off X, winning 18 of 24 face-offs, putting Fayetteville on defense for a lot of the game. Senior Trevor Bolena was 13-2 in face-offs. Senior defender Noe Mendoza scooped seven ground balls and had three CTOs as Fayetteville generated just six shots on goal during the game.

Bentonville is off for spring break until an April 2-3 road trip to St. Louis for two games.