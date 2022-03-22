Arkansas’ active covid cases reach early-pandemic low

Arkansas' active coronavirus case total, representing people who have tested positive and are still potentially infectious, fell below 1,500 on Monday for the first time since May 2020 as the number of people hospitalized with the virus fell for the 17th day in a row.





The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the state Department of Health, rose by 14, to 11,114, the smallest daily increase in two weeks.

State Epidemiologist Mike Cima said 10 of the deaths reported Monday happened within the past month.

Of the others, three were from January and one was from early February.











Although the state's count of total cases rose Monday by 781, most of those were from a backlog of weeks-old, faxed-in laboratory reports that the Health Department has been working through, Cima said.

Health Department spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill said just 200 of the cases added Monday were from people who tested positive in March.

Since they represent infections of people who have already recovered, the old cases don't affect the state's active case total.

That total fell Monday by 92, to 1,425, its lowest level since May 20, 2020.

"If you look at cases by the date of result, the date of symptom onset -- the true way of looking at an [epidemic] curve -- our trajectory is still downward," Cima said.

"We're at a very, very low level when you look at cases that way."

He added that other measures, such as hospitalizations and visits to emergency rooms by people with covid-like illness, also "point to us being at a very low level" of virus transmission.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the Health Department's chief medical officer, has said the backlog of laboratory reports from providers who haven't converted to electronic reporting was the result of the huge number of cases reported during the surge of infections from the omicron variant that peaked in January.

Cima said Tuesday that the department increased the number of people working on the backlog when officials learned of the issue earlier this month.

He said officials hope to have all the old reports entered by the end of this week. In the meantime, he said new laboratory reports are being entered as they arrive.

For the purpose of its coronavirus metrics, the Health Department considers a case to be active for 10 days after the person began having symptoms.

If the person didn't have symptoms, the case is considered to be active for 10 days after the person was tested.

Since it peaked at 102,576 on Jan. 22, Arkansas' active case total has fallen every day when the Health Department released an update except Saturday, when it rose by 13.

"Active cases are at some of their lowest points, so these little fluctuations up and down are not going to be super uncommon," Cima said.

"Our numbers frankly are that low."

Three counties, Calhoun, Dallas and Sevier, didn't have any active cases as of Monday.

Pulaski County had the most, 234, followed by Benton County with 103 and Washington County with 92.

Cima said he hopes the state's downturn in new cases will continue "forever," although "that's probably not realistic."

He noted that new cases are increasing in the United Kingdom, where BA.2, a more more-transmissible subvariant of omicron, is dominant.

New York City, meanwhile, has had a "minor increase" in new cases over the past 28 days, he said.

"It's reasonable to expect a little bit of an increase" in new cases in Arkansas at some point, Cima said.

"Whether or not it's sustained it really remains to be seen," he said.

"It's very hard to predict where we are going."

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates updated last week, 23.1% of cases in the country the week ending March 12 were caused by BA.2, up from 13.7% the previous week.

In Arkansas, a total of 10 cases caused by the subvariant had been identified as of Saturday, with no new cases reported over the past week, according to a Health Department report.

HOSPITALIZATIONS DOWN

The number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 fell Monday by seven, to 161, its lowest level since April 27.

After falling by one on Sunday, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators remained at 40.

The number in intensive care, which fell by four on Sunday, rose Monday by one, to 61.

Arkansas' cumulative count of covid-19 cases since March 2020 rose Monday to 831,091.

The Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered rose by 173 -- the smallest daily increase since the department began regularly releasing vaccination numbers in January 2021.

Booster shots made up about 35% of the most recent increase.

The count of first doses rose by 73, which was also a record low.

The average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period fell to 1,185, which was still up slightly from the average of 1,168 a day a week earlier.

The average for first doses fell to 415.

According to the CDC, 66.1% of Arkansans had received at least one dose as of Monday, and 53.9% were fully vaccinated.

Of those who had been fully vaccinated, 38.4% had received a booster dose.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas ranked 37th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one dose.

In the percentage who were fully vaccinated, it was roughly tied with Tennessee for 45th, ahead of Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Wyoming and Alabama.

Nationally, 76.8% of people had received at least one dose as of Monday, and 65.4% were fully vaccinated.

Of the fully vaccinated population nationally, 44.5% had received a booster dose.