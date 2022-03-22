Arkansas covid hospitalizations fall to 21-month low; deaths rise by 13

The number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in Arkansas fell Tuesday to its lowest level since 2020 even as the state's active case total, representing people who tested positive and are potentially still infectious, rose for the second time in four days.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 13, to 11,127.

Dropping for the 18th day in a row, the number hospitalized with covid-19 fell by 22, to 139, its lowest level since June 4, 2020.

It was the first time this year the number had dropped below the low of 141 that it reached last year, on April 8.

The state's count of total cases rose Tuesday by 607.

However, state Health Department officials have said a large portion of the cases added in recent days have been from an effort to clear out a backlog of faxed-in reports that built up during the surge powered by the omicron variant that peaked in January.

State Epidemiologist Mike Cima said 54% of the cases added Tuesday were from tests that were performed in January or February.

Because they represent infections of people who have already recovered, the old cases don't affect the state's active case total.

After reaching a 22-month low on Monday, however, the total rose Tuesday by 74, to 1,499.

It was just second day the total had risen, rather than fallen, since it peaked at an all-time high of 102,576 on Jan. 22.

The other was Saturday, when it rose by 13.

The total as of Tuesday, however, remained below the lowest point it reached last year, which was 1,594 on June 7.

"When we’re at such low levels, I expect these day-to-day fluctuations up and down," Cima said.

While any sustained increase would warrant further investigation, the most recent ones "don't really rise to the level of concern yet," he said.

"So far, as it stands right now, the trends are looking pretty good," Cima said.

He said only two of the deaths reported Tuesday happened within the past month.

Of the others, 10 occurred in January and one was from early February.

After not changing on Monday, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell by four, to 36, its lowest level since June 7.

The number who were in intensive care, which rose by one on Monday, fell Tuesday by six, to 55, the smallest number since April 19.