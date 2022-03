Camp Pike, 1917: World War I was raging when Norman Wegner of Company 12 was in training at Camp Pike. Writing to his cousin in St. Louis he penned, "This life is great and am now prepared to lick the Kaiser. We have moved 4 times already & now I live in a stable. I expect to be moved out of this camp in a few days."

