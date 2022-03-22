Attorney: Jan. 6 defendant from Arkansas can’t access discovery databases, needs more time

Friday was the deadline to file suppression motions in Richard "Bigo" Barnett's Capitol riot case, which is sidling toward a Sept. 6 trial.

Instead, Barnett's attorney, Joseph D. McBride, filed a motion asking for more time.

Barnett doesn't have the required licenses to access discovery in the U.S. government's databases, which would allow him to "participate in his defense," according to the motion.

McBride asked U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper in the District of Columbia to grant Barnett licenses to access the Relativity and Evidence.com databases and to give attorneys a 45-day extension to file "motions to suppress statements or tangible things" and pretrial motions, which are due April 29.

Barnett, 61, is the Gravette man charged with taking a stun gun into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and posing for pictures with his foot on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office suite.

"As this Court is aware, discovery is voluminous and ongoing in Mr. Barnett's case," McBride wrote in Friday's filing. "Thousands of files are indiscriminately dumped each time there is a discovery update. In order to help defendants and their attorneys navigate this process, the discovery files themselves were transitioned to the Relativity and Evidence.com databases, which allow a properly trained and licensed user to search through the discovery in an intelligent way.

"Mr. Barnett, however, is currently prohibited from accessing his discovery on these databases," wrote McBride. "Additionally, undersigned counsel and his investigators were only recently granted database licenses and have not yet received the training needed to use them in a meaningful way."

The Relativity and Evidence.com databases contain information regarding hundreds of people charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

In a Sept. 14 memorandum regarding discovery in the Jan. 6 cases, acting U.S. Attorney Channing D. Phillips wrote, "As a result of Sept. 3, 2021, contract modifications, we are now technologically able to share approximately 2,300 hours of body-worn-camera videos to the defense instance of evidence.com. To ensure this enormous production is organized and meaningful for the defense, we are currently categorizing and tagging the videos."

Cooper filed a minute order on Monday saying McBride should have consulted with an attorney for the government before filing his motion. Cooper is giving U.S. attorneys until Monday to file a response to McBride's motion.

In a hearing on Feb. 1, Cooper encouraged attorneys on both sides of the Barnett case to discuss a plea agreement.

Four Arkansans have been charged in connection with the breach of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Besides Barnett, Peter Francis Stager, 42, of Conway also faces felony charges. Stager is accused of using a flag pole to beat a police officer who was down on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

The other two Arkansans, Jon Thomas Mott, 39, of Yellville and Robert Thomas Snow, 78, of Heber Springs, are charged with misdemeanors only.

All four Arkansas defendants have pleaded innocent. None have gone to trail yet.

The Jan. 6 riot escalated from a "Stop the Steal" rally in which supporters of former President Donald Trump entered the Capitol and attempted to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote indicating that Joe Biden had won the presidential election.