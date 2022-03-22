Boozman all fired up

Do you remember the time in 2013 when John Boozman stood up at a Republican Senate caucus and told off Ted Cruz?

You say you can't imagine it. You say you know John Boozman. You say he invariably is mild-mannered and soft-spoken.

Let me remind you then.

Cruz, widely considered smarmy, was calling for Republicans to shut down the government to kill the Affordable Care Act. It would have been a foolhardy tactic blowing up on the GOP but possibly accruing to some advantage for the superficial essence of Cruz himself.

He was saying any Republican colleague not going along with him could not truly call himself a conservative.

According to several Republican senators quoted anonymously by various news organizations, Boozman rose at this private caucus meeting, turned to face Cruz directly and told him that no one should ever question his full conservatism or his opposition to Obamacare. He said it infuriated him that his office was inundated by uninformed, Cruz-mobilized protest calls coming mostly from out of state.

Reports said there was applause from Republican senators previously unfamiliar with Boozman's angry voice. "A sleeping bear had been awoken," Politico quoted a Republican as saying.

I tell you that for its foretelling value in the context of Boozman's recent extreme-right persona. It appears that nothing fires him up more than someone's saying he's not a full-bore conservative.

That is what Tim Tebow-sacker Jake Bequette is saying in running against Boozman's re-nomination in the May primary based on supposed space on Boozman's right flank.

That's probably going to come down mostly to the fact that Boozman once made the mistake of saying Donald Trump bears some responsibility for the trouble of Jan. 6, 2021, and to Boozman's being on record a time or two saying something complimentary about the Cheneys, Liz and Dick.

Part of Boozman's problem, as the Washington publication The Hill put it, is that he seems "too nice" for contemporary Republican behavior. Cruz's smarminess, Trump's megalomaniacal resentments and Tom Cotton's snarling--these are among the requisite traits. Actual policy positions are secondary.

So, to fortify himself as best he can, Boozman already has run television ads blaming illegal immigrants for murder, saying he intends to finish Trump's wall, and assuring everyone that no one loves unfettered availability of all-style firearms more than he.

Then, 10 days ago, Boozman went on a satellite-radio podcast of Breitbart News. That's the outfit existing to advance Trumpism and decry anyone not a Trumpist as an agent of the Deep State.

Boozman touted his long record of strong support for closed borders and tough policies against undocumented persons. Breitbart published an article on the interview giving away the context by identifying Boozman on the first reference as a Senate candidate endorsed by Trump. That is a prerequisite.

I am merely imagining the rest of this column, for my amusement and your consideration. It's a phone conversation that might have been.

Trump: "Hey, Sarah, what's up?"

Sarah Sanders: "It's about John Boozman."

Trump: "Who?"

Sanders: "You know. He's the friend of mine whose Senate campaign I told you I ran 12 years ago. You endorsed him for me as long as I promised to run Arkansas as an outpost for your next insurrection."

Trump: "Oh, yeah. He's that guy who hardly says anything and kisses the Cheneys' behinds."

Sanders: "Well, sir, he once was an admirer of them and he may have accidentally admitted that at some point back before he knew the real score. He won't be making that mistake again, I promise you. You won't have a more reliable vote in the Senate. But we've got a bit of a problem with this Razorback guy who's running against him on the right. We need to get John on Breitbart talking about what really is the truth -- that he was for tough immigration policies back in 2013 when a lot of yellow-bellied Deep State Republicans were rolling over for the radical left saying Republicans needed to soften up on the issue after the losses in 2012. So, can you help us?"

Trump: "Oh, I guess so. I'll have somebody call over to Breitbart. What's the guy's name again?"

Sanders: "John Boozman."

Trump: "How do you spell it?"

Sanders: "Let's not worry about that. Just think 'Bose,' like the sound-system devices, and then 'man.'"

Trump: "OK. You just make sure this guy knows who his daddy is. All right?"

Sanders: "Trust me. Any Republican wanting to hold office in Arkansas knows who his, or her, daddy is."

Trump: "That reminds me. We need to run John Daly for something over there. Or is he in Oklahoma or one of those other ones?"

Sanders: "It's Arkansas. Fine idea, sir. I'll look for a place for him. He'll fit right in."

Trump: "He could be your lieutenant governor."

Sanders: "Don't you remember: We agreed to let Leslie Rutledge have that."

Trump: "Who?"

Sanders: "Never mind, sir. It's not important."

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.



