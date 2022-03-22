Gunfire injures boy, 14, in Little Rock; 1 hurt in separate shooting

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the stomach Monday afternoon, Little Rock police said.

Officers responded to Arkansas Children’s Hospital shortly before 12:10 p.m. Monday in response to the shooting, according to a police report.

The boy was brought to the emergency room by his parents after the shooting, which happened on Harrison Street, the report states.

The victim's mother told officers she received a call at 11:30 a.m. from an unknown female, who said that her son had been shot, police said.

According to the report, medical staff told police the boy was shot in the stomach, but that his wounds were not considered life-threatening. The teen was lucid and talking prior to going into surgery, medical staff told police.

On Monday night, a separate shooting at a Little Rock apartment complex left a man wounded in the leg, according to a report released Tuesday.

Officers responded to the Terra Vista Apartments, 4804 Terra Vista Circle, just before 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting, according to a police report.

Upon entry to an apartment, officers located 19-year-old Thomas Keene, who was bleeding profusely from his left leg, police said. According to police, a tourniquet was applied to his leg and he was transported to UAMS Medical Center.

A witness on scene told officers that he, Keene and two others arrived at the complex and parked to the left of the entrance gate, the report states.

As the group exited the vehicle, they heard gunshots and saw sparks flying, the witness told officers. The witness reportedly saw a gunman standing next to a dark gray Kia by the entrance gate, according to authorities.

Police said the shooter then got into the Kia and fled north on Butler Road.

Daryl Jones, 18, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, was grazed on the left forearm by a bullet, according to the report.

Keene was sitting in the rear passenger-side seat and there was a minor in the rear driver’s-side seat who was uninjured, according to the report.

The investigation is ongoing.