City seeking operator for shelter

A request for qualifications from companies interested in operating Opportunity House will be advertised in the coming weeks, according to Cynthia Anderson, whose job it is to make the project happen.

Anderson said advertising for the request for qualifications will be placed in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette starting this Sunday and then will run each Sunday until April 24. The deadline for companies to respond is May 9, which is the same day that the applications will be opened.

In the introduction to the advertisement, the city lays out its needs for someone to come in and run the facility, which is aimed at housing homeless people and helping them get their lives back in order.

"The City of Pine Bluff, Arkansas is issuing this Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for an experienced transitional housing shelter operator for a City-owned site,..." the ad says. "The successful operator will operate a 25-to-50-bed transitional shelter to help individuals experiencing homelessness transition to self-sufficiency in permanent housing."

A listing of the requirements says the operator will have to provide counseling, life- and soft-skills training; job training and placement; substance abuse recovery support and "connections to supportive, community-based resources."

The request for qualifications hits a timeline Anderson had set for the project, which, she said, is advancing.

"It's going to be a slow process because this is new for us," said Anderson, a top staff member of Mayor Shirley Washington's team. "But we are progressing very well."

The facility, located in what was the old First Ward Elementary School, at 1315 E. Sixth Ave., is being turned into sleeping spaces for as many as 50 individuals, although at a recent organizational meeting, that number was trimmed to 25 as a starting point.

The initial plan was to focus on housing men, as it has been suggested that as many as 14% of men in Pine Bluff are homeless, but the space has to be available for women, at least on a short-term basis, according to the terms of the federal grants the city has received for the project.

Anderson said that once the city has received proposals to operate the center, those entities would be vetted to make sure they would be qualified to take on such a responsibility.

"We will be looking for someone who is interested in coming to Pine Bluff and running the center," she said. "This will be more than just a place to get out of the cold. We are looking to help people get back on their feet. I think those entities are out there. We'll just have to wait and see what kind of responses we get. That's what the mayor's dream is."

The 20,000-square-foot structure was built in 1949 but has not been in operation for several years. Officials said the city was able to buy the building from the Pine Bluff School District for $10,000.

To help the effort, Lowe's gave the city a $250,000 grant last year, and volunteers from the company helped clean out the old building in preparation for the necessary renovations for turning what was a school building into a shelter. The project has also been aided by $800,000 in federal money the city has received to fight homelessness.

Ron Woods, with the Woods Group Architecture firm in Little Rock, had some initial plans ready for organizers to look over at a recent meeting. Those attending tossed out questions and concerns ranging from helping those staying at the facility recreate necessary documents, such as Social Security cards and driver's licenses, to methods for handling people during a pandemic and making the facility available to other members of the public during emergencies.

Anderson said she was not ready to speculate on what the operation would cost, although any public money going into the project would have to be approved by the Pine Bluff City Council.

"There will be a variety of revenue streams to support this work," Anderson said. "There will be fundraising, as well as grants that we are aware of at this point and those that the city's grant writer, Tiffany Copeland, will be able to identify. And we will be able to use some money from our Community Development office for such a project."

Anderson said deciding on a vendor could come before the end of April with an opening for the shelter taking place by mid 2023.

"We're a long way off, with the design phase taking another 30 to 60 days, but we are making strides," she said.