Community Briefs 3-22-22

Turner to attend national conference

The Rev. Jesse C. Turner will attend the Old Parkland Conference, May 12-14 at Dallas, Texas. He was invited, and accepted, the all-expense-paid trip by the Woodson Center of Washington, D.C., according to a news release.

"The conference will cover the latest research illuminating the shifting social, economic, and political landscape for Black Americans since 1980 and necessary changes in civil society and public policy for further progress," according to the release.

Turner is the senior pastor at Elm Grove Baptist Church and president of the Pine Bluff Faith Community Coalition Ministerial Alliance.

"I am pleased to receive this opportunity to share my knowledge and learn new strategies from other professional practitioners in community building, programming on education, economic mobility, faith, family life, and entrepreneurship," Turner said.

Aquatics Center offers Spring Break fee

The Pine Bluff Aquatics Center, 400 E. 11th Ave., invites students under 18 to visit the center during Spring Break for a reduced fee, according to a news release.

Through Saturday, admission is $2.50 a day. Children age 18 and under must have an adult present.

"Simply show your current school ID to get the special price. Admission is $5 per person for all other patrons," according to the release. Details: (870) 850-7620 or visit the website at www.pinebluffaquatics.com.

Vaccines available at city health fair

The Advancing Health Literacy Spring Health Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The Pfizer covid-19 vaccine will be available at the health fair for those 5 years and older. Youth 5-17 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, according to a news release.

The Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care (AFMC) and the Arkansas Department of Health are partnering to provide the vaccines.

First Baptist slates Passover observance

Messiah in the Passover, a demonstration showing how Jesus fulfilled the ancient feast of Passover, will be held at 5 p.m. April 3 at First Baptist Church Pine Bluff, 6501 S. Hazel St.

Boris Goldin of Chosen People Ministries will conduct this visual presentation which begins with the traditional Passover Seder table, according to a news release.

The speaker will explain the symbolic meanings of the various items of the Passover feast and highlight their relationship to the Last Supper the Messiah celebrated with the disciples.

"Messiah in the Passover gives the Christian community insight into Jewish traditions so that the Jewish roots of Christianity can be better understood. This program also helps the Jewish and Christian communities understand their common heritage," according to the release.

This meeting is open to the public. A love offering will be accepted for Chosen People Ministries. Details: First Baptist Church office, (870) 534-4741 or www.fbcpinebluff.org.

Area Agency announces menu

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available this week include:

Today -- Cheeseburger pie creamed peas, potatoes, wheat bread, pineapples, and milk.

Wednesday -- Pinto beans with ham, spinach topped tomatoes, cornbread, lemonade pie, and milk.

Thursday -- Spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian mixed vegetables, tossed salad with low fat Italian dressing, French bread, brownie muffin and milk.

Friday -- Lean hamburger patty on bun, Mexicali corn, lettuce, tomato, onion, baked beans, melon and strawberries, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.

A&P marketing panel to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission Marketing Committee will meet at 4 p.m. today. The session will be held in the conference room of the Pine Bluff Convention Center, according to a news release. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, (870) 534-2121.