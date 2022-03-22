Council decides to hold off on 3 items

One budget adjustment, one ordinance and one resolution were pulled during the regularly scheduled City Council meeting on Monday as Council Member Lloyd Holcomb Jr. filled in for Mayor Shirley Washington, who was on vacation.

A budget adjustment request of $260,000 from the Parks and Recreation Department to purchase equipment and supplies for Harbor Oaks was pulled because a contract to release the current lease-holders had not been signed by them.

According to Council Member Ivan Whitfield, who requested that the budget adjustment be pulled, approximately $30,000 has already been spent on Harbor Oaks, and while players are using the golf course, the city has yet to see a dollar because the course isn't owned by the city.

According to City Attorney Althea Scott, it is proper protocol for the city to have the contract signed before moving forward with spending. She also said the attorney for the lease-holders gave the go-ahead for the contract to be signed and didn't know why the contract had not been signed.

Whitfield said he supports the request but wants to send it back until the contract is received and signed.

In a related matter, a resolution authorizing positions within the Parks Department was also pulled by the council. After taking on the responsibility of owning and maintaining the Harbor Oaks Golf Course by Parks and Recreation was approved recently, a request for a superintendent and part-time golf course maintenance position was made by Parks Director Samuel Glover.

According to Whitfield, for the same reason the budget adjustment was pulled, this resolution needed to be pulled also.

A retirement ordinance amended to included benefits for unmarried city workers was also pulled after several council members had questions.

According to City Clerk Janice Roberts, the amendment would allow unmarried members age 50 or older with at least 10 years of service or unmarried member regardless of age who have completed 20 years of service to designate a beneficiary to be paid upon their death equivalent of the member's straight life annuity retirement.

According to Council Member Bruce Lockett, the city currently has this option for married employees only. To allow the council to gain clarification and compare the benefits for both married and unmarried employees, the ordinance was pulled.

The city council did approve the Comprehensive Use Plan for the city of Pine Bluff.

The 234-page plan to grow Pine Bluff was vetted by the council's Development and Planning Committee after collaborative efforts from the Pine Bluff Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee.

Crafton Tull, an engineering firm from Little Rock, conducted public hearings and discussion forums to come up with the draft that was up for adoption by the city.

The plan includes visions and goals, public safety, investing in public infrastructure, redevelopment, and strengthening communities and neighborhoods, to name a few.

Clean-up initiatives also target 12 neighborhoods for intensified improvements.

The plan points out that the blocks around the Central Park area would be one of the most logical starting points. According to the plan, that area has a large number of police reports but it also has the assets to turn things around in a visible manner.

Whitfield said the plan was very in-depth and he supported the initiative.

A resolution authorizing periodic payments to the city of Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Beautification Board was passed by the council with one member opposed to the proposal.

Council Member Joni Alexander said she could not support the resolution due to the committee not holding up its end of the Interlocal Agreement. Alexander has openly complained about the lack of an unkempt appearance of scenic roadways, public medians, and rights-of-way that the organization is responsible for.

The Pine Bluff Street Department had been providing funds to help the organization operate, but according to Roberts, there was no legislation in place. The resolution will notate that the Street Department's will pay from its maintenance appropriation in the municipal budget on a quarterly basis the sum of $4,250 to the board to the support its work and for its services per the Interlocal Agreement.

Alexander suggested the money would be better used to hire a part-time employee in the Street Department who could take on those duties, including cleaning the ditches.