Crawford County water project gets $2.5 million in federal funds

American Rescue Plan funds

Crawford County is due to receive more than $12.2 million in American Rescue Plan money. It got more than $6.14 million in May.

Source: Crawford County Treasurer’s Office

VAN BUREN -- A project designed to provide potable water service to about 625 households in north-central Crawford County got the covid-19 relief money it needed to stay alive.

The Crawford County Quorum Court approved an ordinance appropriating $2.5 million from the county's American Rescue Plan fund to the city of Mountainburg for its proposed water infrastructure project Monday.

The county Budget Committee approved this request beforehand at its own meeting the same night. The county American Rescue Plan Committee also gave it the green light at its meeting Thursday, according to Mark Shaffer, committee chairman and District 6 justice of the peace.

Susan Wilson, mayor of Mountainburg, told the Budget Committee before it made its decision that this was the city's last chance for the project.

"If we don't get help from the county for this, the project is dead, and we'll never have the ability to do this again," Wilson said.

Wilson has said households in the affected area, which is between Mountainburg and Cedarville from the Washington County line south to Rudy, are not served by any water system. This has made residents either rely on wells for water or haul it in from elsewhere, such as the Lake Fort Smith Water Treatment Plant. Mountainburg buys water from Fort Smith.

Wilson has said the water infrastructure project would add 66 miles of pipe from the city's water distribution system to households over two phases. It was developed by a committee of people who own property in the affected area and the Van Buren-based firm Hawkins-Weir Engineers.

Wilson wrote in Mountainburg's formal request for American Rescue Plan funds from the county, dated Dec. 23, that Hawkins-Weir Engineers estimated the project would cost a total of $12.4 million. Wilson expressed Mountainburg's intent to request an additional $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan money from the state. The rest of the project costs are planned to be covered with loan and grant funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The ordinance states this $2.5 million will remain in Crawford County's American Rescue Plan fund until the water project is fully funded and construction has begun. Should the project not be fully funded by Nov. 30, the ordinance will be declared null and void, and the money will revert back to the county American Rescue Plan Committee for it to distribute to another project.

The city of Mountainburg is currently in the process of gathering 400 signed water-user agreements and matching $100 deposits from property owners in the affected area. Wilson said she set this requirement to show funding agencies the project would be sustainable if they approved financing for it. The $100 deposits, which are included in the project's total cost, will serve as the participants' "buy-in" for construction if it's funded.

Wilson said Mountainburg received about 350 agreements and deposits as of Monday night. She confirmed the city is set to have a public meeting about the water project April 1.