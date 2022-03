Marriage Licenses

Joni Pippen, 59, and Mark Williams, 60, both of North Little Rock.

Tyeshon Jones, 28, and Mercedes Mitchell, 26, both of Little Rock.

Kevin Johnson, 26, and De'jha Prude, 25, both of Jacksonville.

Adrian Grissom, 42, and Phaedra Love, 41, both of Little Rock.

Justin Agud, 31, and Holly Sherrill, 33, both of North Little Rock.

Charles Cervantes, 73, and Jenna Greer, 35, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-918. Darla Marsh v. William Marsh II.

22-919. Rachel Clingenpeel v. John Landosky.

22-923. Eric McGlothlin v. Latrisha McGlothlin.

22-924. Michael Roberts v. Shenell Roberts.

22-925. James Hardwick v. Nicki Hardwick.

22-927. Kevin Shatley v. Catherine Carter.

22-928. Tristan Stinnett v. Tara Stinnett.

22-929. Gloria Witcher v. Bryon Witcher.

22-936. Diana Jones-Saucida v. William Saucida.

22-932. Archie Willis v. Laquella Willis.

22-933. Sherri Simancas v. Donald Forbes.

22-938. Azhane Butler v. Jean Moukori Bema.

GRANTED

20-3731. Natalie Hairston v. Michael Hairston.

20-3877. Antoine Williams v. Pamela Williams.

21-1659. Ryan Kingrey v. Laura Kingrey.

21-4033. Michael Phillips v. Allison Skrivanos.

22-21. Donna Warmack v. Dyonne Hyson-Warmack.

22-393. George Evans Jr. v. Pamela Evans.

22-432. Carey Hastings v. Tammy Hastings.