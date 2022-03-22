OPINION | PHILIP MARTIN: Dolly rocks





Dolly Parton was once a punchline. Now she's an American inevitable. A national treasure. If she didn't exist we'd have to conflate two or six oversize icons into the place she occupies in our collective imagination. She's Gillian Welch crossed with Minnie Pearl informed by Cher's high-concept production values and the comic voluptuousness of Playboy's Little Annie Fanny, with a little bit of Tammy Faye Bakker thrown in for leavening. Dolly is large; she contains multitudes.

She was there in the beginning with Speck Rhodes and the Wilburn Brothers and ol' peapicker Tennessee Ernie Ford shilling for Martha White flour. Maybe you're too young for that, or allergic to TV-borne nostalgia, or you lived somewhere where Saturday afternoons weren't the province of syndicated country-and-western variety shows.

Even so, there's a Dolly for everyone, a rhinestone cowgirl with the pop sparkle trill, or the movie star, or the authentic Appalachian artist up from Pentecostal desperation.

My awareness of Dolly goes back more than 50 years to when she replaced Norma Jean Beasler as the girl singer on "The Porter Wagoner Show." Porter was a gangly (and faintly creepy) Missourian who seemed to hover over the perky 21-year-old like a vampire in a Nudie suit.

He was too old for her, and his voice--pleasantly careworn but standard issue--seemed to hold her superior instrument in check on their duets. ("Don't get above your raisin' and show up the boss" seemed the subliminal message.)

Porter was the Wagonmaster, after all, and the coziness of the tube suggested an intimacy that perhaps wasn't there. Dolly--married to Carl Dean before she joined the show--has always been coy about whether she and Wagoner were ever lovers; she once advised Tammy Wynette (another Wagoner duet partner) not to worry if Porter claimed to have slept with her, "because half the people will think he's lying and the other half will just think we had bad taste."

She was with him for seven years and it ended acrimoniously; he sued her over contractual obligations, and she wrote "I Will Always Love You" about him. She figured she owed him something.

Maybe she did, for she was about to become something more than a country music icon. Dolly was about to become a movie star, an American idol, the apotheosis of the tacky good-time gal from Gnashville. She'd embrace pop arrangements and movie roles; she'd host "Saturday Night Live" and storm the pop charts and enter the zeitgeist.

Last week she asked not to be put in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on the grounds she's not exactly a rock 'n' roller. Maybe later, she said, after she puts out a rock album. Tough, said the HOF, you're on the ballot anyway.

I'm OK with this; the most important qualification for being in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is a genuine indifference to being in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Only those hauled kicking and screaming into the club deserve to be there.

Still, I have a nuanced view of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I love it as a tourist attraction and a museum; my last trip there I really enjoyed its "Garage" space, where you can play one of Susan Tedeschi's Telecasters or Buddy Guy's Strat. Anytime you're in Cleveland, you should drop by.

But you can skip the actual Hall of Fame, with the inductee signatures. Who's in and who's out is a matter of politics and commerce. Warren Zevon isn't in; one-hit wonder (and tragic story) Ritchie Valens is. All respect to John Sebastian, but The Lovin' Spoonful is in, and Junior Walker & the All Stars, Rage Against the Machine, New Order, the Pixies, Devo, Sonic Youth and Outkast aren't?

To its credit, the HOF seems to welcome controversy so long as you spell its name right. And even if you don't-- it goes back and forth on whether it's the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (as it started out) or the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (as it's sometimes styled now). And its polite and reasonable answer to Dolly's "note expressing her feeling that she has not earned the right to be inducted," makes some sense.

Rock 'n' roll (as I call it) has roots in country music and rhythm and blues, and the HOF has never been a genre-specific group; it honored Miles Davis in 2006 (though it ignored John Coltrane and Karlheinz Stockhausen). Chet Atkins and Hank Williams are in the HOF (though as progenitors, not rock artists). The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is for any musical artist who achieves a big enough pop culture footprint. Dolly Parton is precisely the sort of star it wants to enshrine.

But the thing that often gets lost is that Dolly Parton is a fine artist. She can never be accused of taking herself too seriously, of imagining that her "art" means and matters more than it does. While much of her following appreciates her as unapologetically artificial icon, if you listen to Parton's music you can pretty easily find a folksy thread that leads back to her Smoky Mountain roots.

"Authentic" might seem a strange word to use to describe a woman whose passion for playful artifice--wigs, makeup, plastic surgery--is legendary, but Dolly is a songwriter of deep and earnest feeling. Her greatest gift is for economic, plainspoken narratives that can crush you with their compressed, understated emotional weight.

Maybe this is most apparent in a trio of albums released before she became a full-blown pop phenomenon: "Coat of Many Colors" (1971), "My Tennessee Mountain Home" (1973), and "Jolene" (1974).

While the commercial conventions of country music that practically required a certain percentage of filler material on every recording ensure that none of these albums is perfect, their high points rank among the best American pop music of the 20th century. Parton's performance is impressive, but the songs are really all that matters.

Her ambition whetted, Dolly would turn her attention to pursuing crossover dreams. She became absolutely fabulous in the way only America can make its blowzy divas. She took a great big bite out of the national attention span. She became her own industry.

No one should feel cheated because Dolly Parton achieved her particular American Dream. What does she owe us anyway? Good cheer, her best efforts, a few moments of clarity and compression that have the plainspoken authority of folk poetry?

This does not seem to be a case of a lesser institution attempting to co-opt the credibility of a greater institution. The HOF needs Dolly a lot more than Dolly needs it.

Philip Martin is a columnist and critic for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.




