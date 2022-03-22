EDITORIAL: It happened here

Another particular story from Arkansas made the national news this weekend. Unfortunately. It happened here, which always seems to surprise.

This time, "it happened here" happened in little Dumas, Arkansas.

A person is dead and 27 people have been wounded in a shootout. Twenty-seven people. And more details:

The 23-year-old Jacksonville resident who was killed, well, the cops don't think he was a participant in the gunfight.

At least five of the victims were children: ages 11, 9, 8, 23 months and 19 months. (A body almost has to stop there for a bit before moving on.)

All these people went out to what was advertised as a family-friendly event, a neighborhood picnic with entertainment. And ended up in triage.

"The bottom line on this is, just two individuals got in a gunfight," the State Police director said. "There was no mass shooting intended on this."

Well, maybe. But some of us think that whenever a person pulls a trigger more than once, he's intending on a mass shooting.

As of Monday afternoon, the police haven't arrested anybody in regard to the shootings.

The paper said police don't believe the shooting to be gang-related. At least they said that to the paper Sunday evening. No telling what the front page will have tomorrow or the next day.

There is a very long list of small towns where "it couldn't happen" but did. And the list is growing. The latest includes little Dumas, Arkansas.