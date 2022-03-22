EDITORIAL: Nothing good at this trial, only a lot of sad

The details make any story. Even nonfiction stories, like the articles on the front page. The best reporters will find them, include them, and the best editors will keep them.

We were reading the newspaper's coverage of the Michael Davis trial of last week. The former deputy was on trial for the killing of young Hunter Brittain back in June.

This from Teresa Moss' post-trial roundup, buried in the story but kept as one of those important details: "Several in the jury pool, from a county population of roughly 73,000, were dismissed immediately for connections to the case. This included a woman who'd recently attended a child's birthday party with Davis. She said her daughter is a friend of the former deputy."

This is Arkansas, a small and wonderfully close-knit state. When somebody goes on trial, one of the jurors might have gone to a child's birthday party with the defendant.

Reading about the death of Hunter Brittain, and the first conviction of an Arkansas law enforcement officer stemming from a shooting since who knows when, has been heart-wrenching from the start.

When we first heard the news of the shooting, we jumped to conclusions like humans are wont to do: Oh, no, another teen gone bad who did something at a traffic stop that got him killed.

Except Hunter Brittain had done nothing of the kind. He wasn't grabbing for a gun or a knife or anything but a container to put behind the wheel of his truck since it wouldn't park. And now he will remain 17 years old forever.

Michael Davis cried on the stand. Hunter's grandmother said the family didn't want Davis to go to jail, but for him to be convicted of something that would prevent him from having a gun again. The jury chose a conviction of a lesser charge.

Everything points to a community being ripped apart by a tragic accident.

A newspaper editor once advised not to overuse the word "tragic." That it should be applied only in the Shakespearean way. That is, only when a person in an advantageous post is brought low.

But what could be more advantageous than to be a 17-year-old kid, with your life in front of you, fixing a transmission with a couple of friends in rural Arkansas deep into the night, probably kidding around and goofing off, maybe making plans for the next night, the next week, the next three-quarters of a century? And what could be more tragic than to have it taken from you?

Another person has to live with that night, a negligent homicide conviction, and a year in jail. Pending an appeal.

And many others have to live without Hunter Brittain.

The trial is over, but nothing good came of it. Of any of it.

The word tragic seems to fit today.