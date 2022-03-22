Ex-governor told to testify in lawsuit Vehicle fatally hits 2 troopers, civilian

Ex-governor told

to testify in lawsuit

The Associated Press

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and several other officials must testify in a civil trial involving engineering firms being sued over liability for lead-contaminated water connected to the crisis in Flint, a judge ruled Monday.

U.S. District Judge Judith Levy denied motions by Snyder, his former adviser, two former state-appointed emergency managers and a former Flint city official to quash subpoenas compelling them to testify.

Snyder, a Republican, faces misdemeanor charges in the water crisis. His attorney has said Snyder would invoke his right to remain silent if called as a witness in the civil trial in federal court in Ann Arbor.

Attorneys for four Flint children allege that Veolia North America and Lockwood, Andrews & Newman were negligent in not doing more to get the city to properly treat water that was being pulled from the Flint River in 2014-15. Corrosive water caused lead to leach from service lines serving homes, a disastrous result in the majority-Black community.

They were not part of a $626 million settlement between Flint residents and the state of Michigan, the city and two other parties.

Snyder and the other officials already have given detailed deposition testimony in the lawsuit, Levy noted in her opinion.

"Each ... voluntarily testified during the deposition phase of this case, and now wishes to invoke the privilege against self-incrimination on the same subject matter," Levy said. "They cannot do so."

A hearing will be held to determine how the court will address specific arguments during the trial, in which their answers could expose them to the risk of self-incrimination.

There is no safe level of lead. It can harm a child's brain development and cause attention and behavior problems.

Vehicle fatally hits

2 troopers, civilian

The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA -- State police said they have opened a driving-under-the-influence investigation after the deaths of two Pennsylvania troopers and a civilian struck by a vehicle on an interstate in Philadelphia early Monday.

Troopers Martin Mack III and Branden Sisca were dispatched after a man was reported walking in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near the sports stadiums in south Philadelphia, Capt. James Kemm said.

The troopers arrived about 12:45 a.m. Monday and were trying to take the man into custody and walk him back to their vehicle when another vehicle "traveling at a high rate of speed" struck all three, Kemm said.

"The impact was so great that it threw the troopers over into the northbound lanes of Interstate 95," Kemm said. The vehicle ended up on the right-side shoulder of the highway and the driver remained at the scene. Other troopers found witnesses trying to revive the victims, who were pronounced dead at the scene, Kemm said.

"Right now, we are conducting an active investigation that is DUI-related," Kemm said. The pedestrian's name is not being released pending notification of his relatives.

Mack, 33, enlisted in November 2014 and had been assigned to the Philadelphia barracks since 2015. Sisca, 29, enlisted in February 2021 and graduated in August.

Col. Robert Evanchick, the state police commissioner, said the troopers "made the ultimate sacrifice," braving the dangers of traffic at night on the busy highway to aid someone whose life was in danger.

"These troopers personified our department's core values of honor, service, integrity, respect, trust, courage and duty," he said. "They both had bright careers ahead of them, and it saddens me to know how their lives were senselessly cut short."

The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association said both troopers had donated their organs to the Gift of Life Program.

Gov. Tom Wolf ordered state flags to fly at half-staff through Friday, calling it "a very sad day for Pennsylvania." He called it a reminder of the heroism of state troopers who "lay their lives on the line for all of us every day."