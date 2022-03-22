Gibson named SEC player of the week

University of Arkansas first baseman Danielle Gibson hit 5 home runs in 4 games and drove in 12 runs to earn Southeastern Conference softball Player of the Week honors, announced by the league office Tuesday.

The redshirt senior from Murrietta, Calif., went 8 for 12, scored 6 runs and also walked 3 times to help the No.10 Razorbacks win 3 of 4 games and claim a series at Tennessee. She hit 2 homers and drove in 7 during a win over the Lady Vols, then hit 2 more in the Razorbacks’ 8-1 win at Western Kentucky on Monday.

The Razorbacks have earned player of the week honors in back-to-back weeks. Sophomore Hannah Gammill earned the honor a week ago.

Gibson leads Division I with a .548 batting average to go with 11 home runs and 34 RBI. She ranks second in slugging percentage (1.123), and among the top 10 in the country in seven other statistical categories, including home runs and RBI.

Arkansas is scheduled to host No. 22 LSU for a three-game series at Bogle Park beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2.



