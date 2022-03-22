DEAR HELOISE: It seems like there is always a significant amount of lotion left in a plastic bottle that won't pump or pour out. In the past, I have added water and mixed it to thin it so that it would pour into another container. This, of course, dilutes it some, making it less effective. This last time I thought I would try microwaving it a few seconds to warm it enough to thin somewhat. It worked great. It poured easily and returned to its normal consistency when it cooled.

-- Raymond Kilgore, via email

DEAR HELOISE: Your message regarding people falling alone: If they have an iPhone with Siri that they have nearby, merely yell, "Help!" Or speak, "Contact message." This is the best, quickest way to get assistance with an iPhone. Truly a lifesaver! Thanks.

-- N.T.S., via email

DEAR HELOISE: I used to get upset with my husband, as he would not put the toilet seat up and I would have a wet seat. I gave up the battle -- not worth the frustration -- and started wiping the seat with toilet paper before I used it. That was great. Then I finally realized I was wasting too much toilet paper -- some to wipe the seat, then some to wipe myself. Now after I use the toilet, I put the seat up for him. I put it down for myself and back up for him.

-- Jackie, Colorado Springs, Colo.

DEAR HELOISE: I didn't use to do this, but now I save the plastic newspaper sleeves for a week and then put them in the newspaper slot for the paper delivery person. He said it saves him a lot to reuse them.

-- Ruthanne, via email

DEAR READER: Thank you for the suggestion for reusing newspaper sleeves. Every bit of recycling that we do is good for our planet. Here's another great reader hint:

DEAR HELOISE: Today someone made a suggestion for the plastic bag that newspapers come in. I use these bags when I walk my dog to pick up his poop. I usually take two bags with me. They work so much better than the dog bags you buy.

-- J.K. in California

DEAR HELOISE: If you advise your readers to choose passwords that include both numbers and letters, the combinations are endless.

-- Sue, via email

DEAR READER: So many of you have written to me with great suggestions on safe passwords. It is so helpful, because passwords have become important in our lives today.

DEAR HELOISE: In response to the writer who says the ice cream in the freezer is too hard: I've found that if you store ice cream in the freezer door, the consistency is perfect. Keep the tips coming!

-- Paul, via email

