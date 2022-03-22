Hot Springs schedules testing period for police applicants

HOT SPRINGS -- The Hot Springs Civil Service Commission has authorized a May 21 special testing period for Police Department applicants seeking one of 12 vacancies in the 115 uniformed positions budgeted for 2022.

In addition to the $43,196 starting salary for a police officer, applicants hired before the end of the year will receive $10,000. The department offers a $5,000 signing bonus, and legislation the governor signed into law earlier this month pays a one-time $5,000 stipend.

Last fall's recruiting drive netted 10 applicants. Police Chief Chris Chapmond told the commission that four of the six who advanced to the eligibility list were disqualified. The remaining two will be interviewed this week, exhausting the eligibility pool after they're hired or cut from the list.

Chapmond told the commission he needs 45 to 60 days to recruit enough applicants for the May 21 testing session. He plans on speaking to civic groups, the criminal justice program at National Park College and using social media to promote the recruiting drive. The commission will interview and rank applicants after they complete their exams.

"We get fewer and fewer applicants every year," Commissioner Sam Stathakis Jr. said.

"It's such an essential service. It's a shame we don't have more people who want to be police officers and firefighters. We need people. It's a great job to have."

Chapmond said a 60- to 90-day vetting period commences after applicants complete their exams.