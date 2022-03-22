Hurdles seen in use of virus treatments

High-risk covid-19 patients now have new treatments they can take at home to stay out of the hospital -- if doctors get the pills to them fast enough.

Health systems around the country are rushing same-day prescription deliveries. Some clinics have started testing and treating patients in one visit, an initiative that President Joe Biden's administration recently touted.

The goal is to get patients started on either Pfizer's Paxlovid tablets or Merck's molnupiravir capsules within five days of symptoms appearing.





That can prevent people with big health risks from growing sicker and filling up hospitals if another surge develops, experts say. But the tight deadline has highlighted several challenges.

Some patients are delaying testing, thinking they just had a cold. Others have been unwilling or unable to try the new drugs.

With vaccines and treatments available, "we can make this much more manageable in the future, if people are willing to take care of themselves," said Dr. Bryan Jarabek, who helps lead covid-19 treatment and vaccination efforts for the M Health Fairview system in Minnesota.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized the drugs last year.

Doctors hailed the pills as a huge advance in the fight against covid-19 partly because of their convenience compared to other treatments that require infusions or injections. But patients can miss the pills' short window if they dismiss symptoms like a headache or sniffles and wait to see if they go away before seeking help.

Stanford's Dr. Thomas Lew said he's seen high-risk and unvaccinated people who have waited more than a week. Some hospitalized patients on oxygen have told him they thought nothing of their first symptoms.

"They say everyone in the family decided it was a cold or allergy season is coming up, but it was covid all along," he said.

People delay seeking help for many health problems, not just covid-19, Lew noted. But when it comes to the virus, the doctor believes patients may not be aware of the tight deadline.

Even those who get tested quickly, however, sometimes refuse the pills, doctors say.

Jarabek estimates that 30% to 50% of the patients who qualified for the antiviral pills turned down the treatments in his health system earlier this year.

He said some people didn't consider themselves high risk or didn't think they were sick enough to need the pills, which are free to patients. They also worried about side effects or how the drugs would interact with other medications.

Jeff Carlson couldn't try Paxlovid when covid-19 hit him in January because it might interfere with his heart medications. The 61-year-old suburban St. Paul, Minn., resident has Type 1 diabetes and heart disease.











A doctor asked him to try molnupiravir about three days after he started feeling symptoms. By then, Carlson couldn't get off his couch. His fever had soared and he was struggling to breathe.

His wife picked up the prescription and a few days later, Carlson felt well enough to shovel snow.

"It turned me around basically in a matter of ... pretty much 18 hours after I took the first dose," he said.

'TEST TO TREAT'

Some health care providers have started free delivery services for Paxlovid or molnupiravir.

New York City has established a hotline patients can call if they test positive for the coronavirus. They can talk to a care provider if they don't have a doctor and have pills sent to them if they are a good candidate.

The Mass General Brigham health system in Boston started a similar program that ships pills to some patients via FedEx.

Raymond Kelly received a package of Paxlovid about three hours after a doctor cleared him for the prescription last month. The 75-year-old Needham, Mass., resident said he caught the virus despite being vaccinated and receiving a booster shot.

His doctor was on the phone with him minutes after the health system notified him that he had tested positive.

"It was all sort of blur because it was going on so quickly," Kelly said.

Dr. Scott Dryden-Peterson noted that some covid-19 patients may not be able to pick up pills, especially since they should be staying off buses and ride-sharing services.

"Transportation is not equally distributed in our society," he said.

For patients with transportation, the drugstore chain CVS Health has started "test to treat" programs at its nearly 1,200 stores with MinuteClinic locations.

Pharmacists cannot test and treat, so that program won't happen at all stores. Other retailers, such as the grocer Kroger, also plan to test and treat at some locations.

The Biden administration has called for federally qualified community health centers to do the same, but Health Secretary Xavier Becerra recently told The Associated Press that the "test to treat" initiative could be hampered by a funding impasse with Congress.

Doctors say people at high risk of developing health problems from covid-19 need to remain vigilant for symptoms and seek help quickly, especially if another surge develops.

"It may not be the time to let your guard down," Dr. Greg Huhn of Chicago's Cook County Health said.

MEETING ON BOOSTERS

The FDA on Monday announced that it would convene an April 6 meeting of its outside advisory panel on vaccines to discuss the U.S. covid-19 booster strategy.

The panel will not take up pending applications from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna for emergency authorization of second booster shots, the agency said.

Regulators may rule on those requests before the April meeting without asking for the committee's advice, according to people familiar with the situation. Over the course of the pandemic, both the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have repeatedly asked their expert panels to weigh in with recommendations on vaccines, but the FDA has also acted independently.

The virus's spread continues to ebb in the United States, with hospitalizations and reports of new infections at their lowest levels since the summer.

In a statement, Dr. Peter Marks, who heads the FDA division that regulates vaccines, said: "Now is the time to discuss the need for future boosters as we aim to move forward safely, with covid-19 becoming a virus like others such as influenza that we prepare for, protect against and treat."

On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden's top pandemic adviser, predicted an uptick in U.S. cases similar to the rise in many European countries, where BA.2, an omicron subvariant similar to the version that recently swept the United States, has taken hold. Some scientists are worried that the United States may not be doing enough to prevent another surge.

It is "no time at all to declare victory, because this virus has fooled us before, and we really must be prepared for the possibility that we might get another variant," Fauci said.

Officials from the CDC and the National Institutes of Health are members of the expert committee and are expected to attend the April 6 session.

About 48% of eligible American adults, or 93 million people, have gotten booster shots so far, according to the CDC. More than two-thirds of those 65 or older who are eligible have gotten them.

The latest data from the CDC showed that during the omicron surge, three shots of Pfizer's or Moderna's vaccine were 94% effective against death or hospital treatment with a ventilator. But some other data suggests waning potency of booster shots.

CDC data released last month found the effectiveness against hospitalization dropped from 91% two months after a booster shot to 78% after four months.

Outside experts are sharply divided on whether a second booster shot is necessary now, and if so, for whom. Federal health officials have said another dose for the general population may be best timed for the fall, but regulators may authorize the additional dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's and Moderna's vaccines for older Americans soon.

DEBATE ON MINORS

A federal judge barred the District of Columbia from enforcing a law that allowed minors to be vaccinated without their parents' knowledge after parents said the legislation violates religious liberty.

The decision, issued Friday, comes as health officials across the country debate how much information minors should be given about vaccines.

In 2020, D.C. passed the Minor Consent to Vaccinations Amendments Act, which allows children as young as 11 to get vaccines without their parents' knowledge if a doctor determines that they are capable of informed consent. In July, two lawsuits took aim at the law.

One suit, filed by parents of children who attend or planned to enroll at D.C. public and charter schools, said Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, and other public officials could not enforce the law because it "subverts the right and duty of parents to make informed decisions about whether their children should receive vaccinations."

Another suit was filed by a Maryland resident who said his daughter sought a vaccine in D.C. without his knowledge and despite his religious objections.

On Friday, a judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said he would grant preliminary injunctions in both cases blocking the law as he dismissed the city's arguments defending it.

Judge Trevor McFadden, who was appointed by President Donald Trump in 2017, said an injunction was appropriate partly because the Minor Consent to Vaccinations Amendments Act "targets religious parents."

The judge found the parents could successfully argue that the D.C. law was unconstitutional because it infringes on the free exercise of religion. In addition, parents could prevail in their argument that the act contravenes federal laws meant to help identify adverse reactions to vaccines and to protect religious freedom, according to the judge.

In the opinion, McFadden said he considered parents' arguments that "pressure makes it likely their children will exploit the Minor Consent to Vaccinations Amendments Act to get vaccinated behind their backs." The opinion included a drawing made by a child of one of the parents -- a 13-year-old who attends a D.C. public charter school and allegedly had bad reactions to previous vaccines that included alopecia and asthma.

The child was prevented from playing baseball at the school because he couldn't get vaccinated, the opinion said, and "became upset and cried" during a quarantine period after his teacher tested positive for covid.

"I feel like I'm being pressured into taking the vaccination because I feel like an outsider since everybody else has the vaccine and not only that but I feel like the vaccination is some sort of hall pass because I need the vaccination to go certain places which is very annoying," the child wrote, according to the opinion.

The opinion noted that the school has an on-site vaccine clinic where the student could get vaccinated against his parent's wishes, making an injunction necessary.

"He could likely go to one of these clinics any day," the opinion said.

The opinion also recounted the attempts of a Maryland father to prevent his 16-year-old daughter from being vaccinated.

Though she had a severe allergic reaction to a vaccine when she was 5, she "wanted vaccines for her dance company performances, her summer job, and to attend the college of her choice" despite her father's religious objections, according to the opinion.

"The harm is imminent because [she] could try to get a vaccine at any time," the opinion said.

D.C. officials and attorneys for plaintiffs in the cases did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics, among other health organizations, filed an amicus brief in one of the cases. Minors should not be forced to forgo "potentially life-saving vaccinations" because a parent might punish them, the brief said.

"Parental participation in the medical decisions of minors, including vaccination, is valuable in most cases, and the vast majority of minors involve their parents in these medical decisions," the brief said. "But occasionally, parental involvement is impossible, impractical, or even harmful."

Forty-two states require parental consent to receive a coronavirus vaccine, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation tracking tool.

Passed in 2020 before coronavirus vaccines became available, the Minor Consent to Vaccinations Amendments Act became law after council members suggested some teens would use it to get vaccinated against the sexually transmitted virus HPV, which doctors recommend for youths.

The D.C. law applies only to FDA-approved vaccines. Young children couldn't use it, for example, to get a coronavirus vaccine for which the agency has only granted emergency use authorization in their age group.

Information for this article was contributed by Tom Murphy of The Associated Press, by Sharon LaFraniere of The New York Times and by Justin W. Moyer and Julie Zauzmer Weil of The Washington Post.

Jeffrey Carlson stands for a portrait outside his home in Vadnais Heights, Minn., on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Carlson, a Type 1 diabetic with heart stents, contracted COVID-19 in January, but recovered quickly after being treated with Merck's molnupiravir medication. (AP Photo/Nicole Neri)



