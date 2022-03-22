• Johnny Kent Mims, 25, of Clanton, Ala., who got a 70-ton crane pulled out of the woods by claiming someone gave it to him and that he wanted to sell it for scrap, was charged with stealing the machine after the owner of the wrecker service didn't buy his story, started asking questions and then called the sheriff, authorities said.

• Principal Christine Templet said "there were nothing but smiles and hugs" as the Grand Isle School finally reopened more than six months after Hurricane Ida's 150 mph winds battered the Louisiana coast, though initially with just 64 students compared with a previous enrollment of 135.

• Chancellor Willie E. Smith of Baton Rouge Community College was effusive in his thanks for a $200,000 gift for scholarships and other student-focused initiatives from an anonymous donor, which "will allow many to continue their pathway to success."

• Rick Carter, former principal of Athens High School in Alabama, faces up to 20 years in prison after being convicted in a scheme to defraud the state of millions of dollars in education funds by falsely enrolling hundreds of private-school students as public-school attendees.

• Marie Kemp, 58, of Benton, La., who ran a tax-filing business for two decades, was sentenced to 30 months in prison and ordered to pay $1 million for underreporting her income by more than $1.6 million for two straight years.

• William Spigener III, 33, of Columbus, Ga., was sentenced to 40 months in prison and ordered to make restitution after admitting to using his position as a loan officer to facilitate a scheme to defraud banks out of $648,000 in loans to fake farmers.

• Chief Jeff McCutchen of the Oxford, Miss., Police Department put Jocko, a year-old Labrador retriever, at the top of his list as he opted for a K-9 officer when a businessman made a donation earmarked for a special project.

• Sheriff Steve Prator of Caddo Parish, La., said that "if you can join the military and fight a war, you can serve in your own community," as his office lowered the age requirement for deputies from 21 to 18 in the face of a staff shortage.

• Teddy Joseph, 39, a Miami-Dade corrections officer, was relieved of duty after being charged under Florida's revenge-porn law with posting explicit images of his ex-wife on Twitter and claiming, according to the arrest report, "that his intent was to show others how good she looked."