True amateur sports

Dump the NCAA! Time for Republican governors to dump the stupid NCAA and lead their states and colleges back to true amateur sports. You know, where women can compete with women and the woke crap can go away. Just think, we could all dump the liberal trash at ESPN forever. And local TV stations could carry all college games on digital channels for free. Or stream them. No more hyper-controlled and limited games on CBS or Fox showing games that 90 percent of the country doesn't give a darn about.

Maybe if we get a real Republican governor here in Arkansas we can get it done. Maybe if there was a real Republican Party it would already be done.

RICHARD SNODGRASS

Bauxite

Get money elsewhere

Wow! I wonder where you happened to find Gwen Faulkenberry. What a pleasure to read her Sunday columns.

Now for the original purpose of this letter. Recently I had a conversation with my cousin about our Legislature reducing the state income tax and the movement to completely do away with it, the usual reason being so we can compete with Texas. My cousin lives in Dallas. Our houses are assessed about equally. His slightly more. This year I will pay a little more than $1,700 in real property taxes. Although he will pay no state income taxes, he will pay almost $13,000 in real property taxes. My state income taxes will make up a lot of the difference.

As my cousin said, when we do away with our state income taxes, we will have to get the money from someplace to pay the cops and the firefighters.

RALPH HAMNER

Hot Springs Village

Obsession with gays

Regarding Star Parker's recent opinion piece, she seems somewhat obsessed with a mythical LGBTQ+ agenda.

Baptists and Mormons can proselytize, gays cannot. No one can be drawn into a difficult lifestyle if it is not truly their wish. The only "agenda" here is being treated fairly and not persecuted. The only other part of this is helping people "come out." Contrary to popular myth is that gays and lesbians cannot be recruited. No straight man wants to kiss another man except when demanded by a script in theater or screen, and then with reservations.

RICHARD JORDAN

North Little Rock

Put halt to new steal

I think anyone who believes Vladimir Putin is to blame for inflation and high gas prices has been in a coma since Joe Biden's inauguration. Again, a "steal" is well underway ... this time they're stealing our paychecks! Common sense has left the White House.

CAROL ALDRIDGE

Heber Springs

He's better than that

John Brummett is a better journalist than the wrongheaded opinion piece in Sunday's paper. Joe Biden has not fulfilled his promised agenda because the Republicans have blocked almost all of it. Remember Jimmy Carter? Republicans did the same to him and left his legacy as a failure because he was most likely too honest and naïve to fight them.

Biden is a seasoned politician and even he cannot overcome the U.S. Senate controlled by the Republicans. Am I defending Biden? You bet I am. Look at unemployment, look at his efforts fighting the pandemic, look at his world leadership, look at his willingness to work with both sides of the aisle, and look at his approach to helping the American people rather than the top 1 percent. Any president facing this kind of stalwart opposition would do no better. Blame him for gasoline prices. I don't think so. Keystone was a pipe dream that, even had it been continued, would not have been finished in time to help with gasoline prices.

While we are at it, take a look at Sarah Sanders. Her political experience was limited to passing on whatever lie President Trump sent forth and not blushing or blinking an eye while doing it. Moving to Arkansas to establish residency so that President Trump could promote her candidacy for governor was a brilliant move--for her, not Arkansas' people. This left her the room to raise almost all of her campaign money from out-of-state sources--much from another wrongheaded governor in Florida--and set up a "dynasty" in our red state. Was there a reason for Gov. Asa Hutchinson presenting Sarah as a fit candidate for governor of Arkansas? Of course. He had to. He aspires to higher office, maybe the presidency. It wouldn't bode well if he said what he surely thinks of Sanders and her campaign ads that don't mention the people of Arkansas or what she would do for us.

Governor Hutchinson worked with both sides of the aisle to promote Arkansas; Sarah Sanders will not. She may be a Mike Huckabee scion, but she is no Mike Huckabee or Asa Hutchinson.

PATTIE SHINN

Huntsville

Believing the stories

When former Trump attorney Michael Cohen testified before a Senate committee, he was facing three years in prison.

I believed his stories about Donald Trump and the fraud and bribery Cohen said he engaged in. Trump's press secretary Sarah Sanders called Cohen a liar, but it seems a lot of what he said is turning out to be true.

When you get into politics at a young age, it's easy to be fooled. It was in 1964 when the South took up states' rights instead of civil rights. Trump fooled a lot of people by calling everything fake news.

STEVE WHEELER

North Little Rock