Light in the dark

Politicians, lawyers, city officials, journalists, a judge and concerned citizens from across the state convened in Harrison's Durand Center the other day to discuss aspects of our state's Freedom of Information Act.

They'd arrived to share FOIA experiences in a state symposium hosted by Boone County's Transparency in Government Group (TIGG) and learn both in person and via Zoom, Facebook and YouTube.

Ten speakers covered topics about public records and open meetings ranging from how to issue an FOI request to the dramatic results a simple request can bring.

Along with two other journalists--Ellen Kreth, publisher of Huntsville's Madison County Record and Greg Harton, the northwest opinion editor for this paper--I was asked to share personal experiences using FOIA requests to discover truths over 50-plus years of editing, reporting and opinion writing for daily papers nationwide.

Sebastian County Circuit Court Division 5 Judge Gunner DeLay, a candidate for the state Supreme Court, opened the day-long statewide symposium by discussing FOIA from a judicial viewpoint.

As the day wore on, I heard George Pritchett of Garland County's TIGG chapter offer thoughts on what citizens can do if a judge closes a courtroom. Dr. Bill Ray Lewis of Harrison (who organized the event) talked about various attorney general's opinions in FOIA cases, as did Col. Jim Parsons of the Bella Vista Patriots and Iris Stevens of Jonesboro's TIGG chapter.

Sen. Dan Sullivan of Jonesboro offered a legislator's view, while Bob Gregory of Conway's TIGG offered a general Q&A about using FOIA. Tanya Charlton of Benton County explained how to construct and submit a request.

Bryan King of Carroll County, now seeking the District 28 Senate seat, talked about previous experiences as legislator, saying he was perhaps the most-FOIA'd lawmaker ever and always complied, as well as describing battles with chronic corruption.

There was considerable discussion of FOIA cases that had dislodged important information in the public interest.

Kreth spent much of her time via Zoom explaining how she had effectively used FOIA to investigate the actions of the Huntsville School District relating to Title IX sexual misconduct allegations by some junior high school students, as well as board activities that violated the law. As the third-generation owner of the feisty weekly, Kreth is an example of how vital a newspaper devoted to practicing First Amendment journalism is to its readers.

The reddest meat of this day for me came in presentations by moderator Fort Smith attorney Joey McCutchen, whom I've referred to as a bulldog on transparency, and UALR law professor Robert Steinbuch, Arkansas' most respected legal mind when it comes to transparency and author of the new seventh edition of the handbook on the state's FOIA.

Steinbuch, a candidate for House District 73, talked specifically about making a records request of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) whose asserted mission is to support business.

He said he was concerned about the tax-supported agency's "relationship with private lobbyists--also favoring big business--known as the state's Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber lobbies the Legislature for corporate welfare, for special tax breaks for mammoth corporations," he said. The Chamber of Commerce's CEO has also worked for the commission, Steinbuch said; he views that as "a revolving door of insiders using tax dollars for corporate welfare."

Steinbuch said he made an FOI request of the commission seeking any payments made to the Chamber of Commerce. In the relatively brief period he investigated, he uncovered "huge amounts of money from the AEDC given to the Chamber of Commerce and numerous individual checks for $25,000 from AEDC to the Chamber of Commerce."

McCutchen talked about significant FOIA cases he's won on behalf of clients, including one in 2021 involving the Fayetteville Public School District concerning the teaching of critical race theory.

In that matter he said he and his law partners sent six separate FOIA requests, each met with "stonewalling responses" dismissing those requests as insufficient. In typical McCutchen fashion, he filed suit.

Within days the district forked over 8,000 pages on the subject, but he proceeded with trial to resolve the matter of the previous denials and the judge found in his favor.

"The law is clear. Never accept stonewalling when your request is valid," McCutchen said, adding that the symposium was designed to show the diversity of Arkansas citizens who use FOIA and to teach participants to hold government accountable.

The day was revelatory for anyone interested in how their local, county, state elected officials and bureaucracies must comply with what was long considered the nation's best sunshine law since its passage in 1967.

I've always believed every community would benefit greatly by forming their own TIGG chapter aimed at ensuring public transparency with sunshine in their own backyards.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.