ARKANSAS SIGHTSEEING: State’s many spring festivals return — to celebrate all sorts of things

Among the many pleasures derailed by the pandemic in the past two years were nearly all the spring festivals that normally bring fun and funds to Arkansas communities. With many events returning in 2022, here is a sampler of time-tested favorites. In most cases, admission is free to festival grounds. More festive events are listed at arkansas.com.
◼️ Kite Festival, Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, 7 miles south of Eureka Springs, Saturday. “Go fly a kite!” will be not an insult but rather an invitation this weekend at the renowned Northwest Arkansas sanctuary for tigers and other large carnivores. Admission is free to the kite-flying field, while regular prices apply for entering the refuge. Visit turpentinecreek.org.
◼️ Arkansas Folk Festival, Mountain View, April 15-16. A cornucopia of music is a prime attraction of this event tied to the seasonal opening of Ozark Folk Center State Park. Much of the performing takes place on the lawn and steps of Stone County Courthouse. An artisans market sells the crafts of exhibitors. Admission is free to the state park’s Craft Village. Visit arkansasstateparks.com.
fordyceonthecottonbeltfestival.com.◼️ Fordyce on the Cotton Belt, April 16-23. Displays of model trains evoke the halcyon days of railroading during Fordyce’s weeklong event that schedules its main activities for April 22-23. There’ll be music downtown on the evenings of April 21-23. Also set are shows of motorcycles and classic cars, as well as a steak cook-off. Visit
◼️ Dogwood Festival, Siloam Springs, April 22-24. Colorful blooms give this festival its name. Food is also a major focus, “including fried green tomatoes, gumbo, bread pudding, smoked chicken dinners, tacos, turkey legs, catfish, alligator on a stick, corn dogs, caramel apples, funnel cakes, kettle corn, homemade root beer and freshly squeezed lemonade.” Two hundred or more craft booths are expected. Visit discoversiloam.com.
◼️ Old Timers Day Steam-Punk Festival, Van Buren, May 14-15. According to organizers, “Steam-punk consists of elements of steam power, gears and wheels — with a backdrop of Victorian England or America’s Wild West.” The performers include “pop-up acts, stilt walkers, fire breathers, sword swallowers, acrobats and so much more.” It’s fair to ask whether very much more is needed. Visit vanburenchamber.org.
◼️ Magnolia Blossom Festival and Championship Steak Cookoff, May 20-21. Two quite different seductive smells compete for visitors’ attention at Magnolia’s spring celebration. The fragrance of freshly blooming magnolias mingles with the mouth-watering aroma of 3,500 ribeye steaks on the grill. Maestros of red meat are competing for $10,000 in prizes. Visit blossomfestival.org.