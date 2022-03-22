Lowell planners increase building reinspection fees, update other development codes

LOWELL -- Planning commission members on Monday approved an increase to building reinspection fees in an effort to deter contractors from using city staff for quality control.

Commissioners also addressed three other changes to the land development code, including fire and electrical requirements, conditional use permits for auto dealers, and setback rules for the downtown district.

Contractors often build a house and then use the city inspector as their punch list, said Jamie Baggett, deputy fire chief. Since Jan. 1, the city has done 1,093 initial inspections and 108 reinspections, he said. Most of the reinspections are for residences rather than commercial buildings, he said.

The city's building current permit fees cover one initial inspection and one reinspection, according to a staff report. Subsuquent reinspections of the same deficiency costs $25 per permit for the second reinspection and $50 for a third reinspection. The cost increases by $25 per permit for each following reinspection.

The current reinspection fees do not cover the cost of the city inspector's time, Baggett said. The updated fees would discourage contractors from excessive reinspections and compensate the city for the inspection cost, he said.

The new fees will be $100 for the first reinspection, and double for each reinspection so the second reinspection is $200 and the third is $300, he said.

Commission chairman Darrin Brock agreed the increase in fees would likely deter reinspections.

Commissioner Brian Clark said he disagreed with the increase because many people who build in the city are not professional contractors, but instead small business owners or pastors who are just trying to complete their building and live up to thousands of rules and requirements they aren't familiar with.

"I understand the heart of it but I think it's a bit excessive and maybe a bit too punitive," he said.

Commission members James Walker, Tony Kaczoroski, Henrichs, Brock, Frank Mocivnik and Michael Phillips voted in favor of the increase in fees, while Clark voted against it.

Baggett also recommended the commission update the city's fire and electrical codes. The codes have not been updated since 1998 and many details, such as recommended practices for installing carbon monoxide detectors, have changed over the past two decades, he said. The changes to the city code also include the deletion of many requirements that are beyond International Code Council recommendations and cause a hindrance to builders, he said.

The codes will be updated annually in the future, Baggett said.

Davis recommended the commission require new and used auto dealers in the thoroughfare commercial zoning district to get a conditional use permit. Dealerships were a permitted use in the zoning district.

Requiring dealerships to get a conditional use permit would give planning commissioners more oversight and control over where dealerships are placed, she said.

City Engineer Daniel Ellis asked commissioners to change the setback in the central commercial zoning district from 15 feet to zero feet for nonresidential buildings.

The intent of the central commercial zoning district is to create a downtown district, Ellis said.

"If you think about a downtown district, the buildings are set right up on the sidewalk and you can't accomplish that with a 15-foot setback," he said.

Brock noted that surrounding cities have downtown districts that do not have setbacks from the sidewalk.

The commission voted unanimously favor of updating fire and electric codes; requiring auto dealers in the thoroughfare commercial zoning district to get a conditional use permit; and changing the height and set back requirements for the downtown district.